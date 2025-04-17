London Humphreys set for a big year

Could London Humphreys be one of, if not the most improved, receiver for Georgia this fall?

According to head coach Kirby Smart, progress has been made.

"Yeah, he's way beyond. When he came, he wanted to be developed, he wanted to learn this offense. He understands that he can play multiple positions,” Smart said. “He and Dillon Bell can play all three. Coach (James) Coley did a great job of teaching those guys all three positions. Somebody goes down, he can jump out there and play.”

In his second season at Georgia after transferring from Vanderbilt, Humphreys spoke to the media recently about his transition.

He agreed with Smart that a second season in the program makes all the difference.

“I would say just confidence of playbooks,” Humphreys said. “Also, connections with teammates and relationships have been built for me over the past year. There's just a whole new enjoyment.”

The Nashville native made a nice impact with the Bulldogs in his first year with the team.

Humphreys caught a touchdown in Georgia’s season-opening win over Clemson, finishing the year with 15 catches for 244 yards and two scores.

Come fall, he expects those numbers to improve.

“Like I said, I'm more confident in everything, so I can play free, and it's good,” Humphreys said. “Spring football's always fun to get out there and put the pads on.”

With knowledge also comes responsibility, and one of Humphreys’ other tasks has been to help the new transfers, Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch, adjust to their new surroundings.

“I’ve felt like, especially with them in my room, I've been able to help him with those things,” Humphreys said. “We talked about everything when it comes to getting to Georgia, and how practice is, and how difficult it is for us at first. But I feel like I've been able to help all the other new guys as well.”

Smart agrees that Humphreys has been a big help in that regard.

“London’s very smart. He doesn't have a lot of anxiety,” Smart said. “He's very mature, and he's good for those kids in that room, because he works really hard."

Humphreys has also lent his experience to Georgia’s freshmen receivers. He’s been impressed with what he’s seen.

“They’ve been great so far. Tyler (Williams), Landon (Roldan), CJ (Wiley), and Talyn (Taylor); I've loved having them around,” he said. “Being just a guy who's been here for a year, knowing the playbook now, I feel I've been able to help coach those guys. Like I was saying earlier, just little details of that wide receiver position, learning the offense conceptually. It helps you much more than you would imagine, just thinking, I got to learn one position. They’ve been great. I've loved getting to see them already develop, too, and they're only pushing me to get better.”

Humphreys said there’s no shortage of competition.

Along with the aforementioned newcomers and freshmen, returnees Dillon Bell, Colbie Young, and Sacovie White are also pushing the room to be its best.

“I think it's good for everyone. We play a lot of guys, so I think it gives you a great opportunity to see,” Humphreys said. “I get to watch Colbie every day and see what he does great. I see what Noah does, Zach … everyone does great. I try to replicate those things that I'm good at. It only makes us better. We’re a unit. We're a team-first room, so we're only making each other better.”