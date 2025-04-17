Marques Easley entering transfer portal

A Georgia offensive lineman is heading to the transfer portal.

Marques Easley is planning to enter the portal, according to his social media.

Easley appeared in two games in 2024 as a freshman. The former four-star recruit out of Illinois played in Georgia's wins over Tennessee Tech and UMass.

Easley recently made headlines when he was involved in a reckless driving incident in Athens. In the wake of that incident, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart suspended Easley indefinitely from all team activities.

Before that incident, Easley had been expected to compete for one of Georgia's starting guard positions. Now he will search for opportunities elsewhere.