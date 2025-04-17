Recruiting Rumor Mill: Hectic week continues across the country

KJ Edwards

So much is going on in recruiting whether visits, top lists or changes among front-runners that a second Recruiting Rumor Mill was needed this week. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

The four-star defensive back from Brandon, Miss., has had different front-runners over time mentioning Auburn and then Colorado in recent days but now the talk is that Florida State could have the edge. Ashley is an Ole Miss legacy so that’s always something to watch as well but it seems like the Seminoles are not only in this race now but could be the team to beat.

After a recent visit to Georgia, the four-star receiver from Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal had the Bulldogs at the top but now Michigan and Penn State are giving a whole lot to consider. A recent visit to Ann Arbor has swayed the Wolverines in his favor since the message was they’re trying to build Michigan into WRU and they plan to throw the ball a whole lot more with QB Bryce Underwood there.

The message from the South Carolina coaches was that Combay is a major priority in its recruiting class and the four-star defensive back from Marietta (Ga.) Kell loved watching position coach Torrian Gray in action. Georgia remains at the top of his list but Combay’s schools have “moved around a bit” after all his visits.

Georgia had been the front-runner for the 2027 four-star linebacker from Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook but after a recent visit to Alabama, the Crimson Tide have pulled even with the Bulldogs. Cypher absolutely loved everything about his time in Tuscaloosa and seeing all of Alabama’s trophies are “obviously second to none.” Notre Dame, North Carolina and others are involved but this looks like a battle between SEC powers.

Texas is battling Texas A&M mainly for the four-star running back from Carthage, Texas, but the Longhorns could have expanded their lead after Edwards visited over the weekend. The amount of love shown by the Texas staff really stood out and it was made clear to Edwards that he’s the No. 1 RB on Texas’ board. He was told with his versatility and being a threat in the passing game that he’d be a “perfect fit” in Texas’ offense.

Auburn, Florida and others are involved with the 2027 safety from Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood but after an offer from Georgia and his visit to Athens, the Bulldogs are definitely out in front. Elzey loves the Georgia culture and how the coaches push their players to the highest potential to get them ready for the NFL. If Georgia continues to push for Elzey, it would be a surprise if he goes elsewhere.

Florida State has been a very strong contender early on for the 2028 offensive lineman from Carrollton, Ga., but after a new offer from Georgia, the Bulldogs are now in his top three so far in his recruitment. Position coach Stacy Searels and staffer Edmund Kugbila really made a great impression on Fielder and he loved that seemingly everyone knew who he was when he got to Athens

Maybe no prospect in the 2027 class has seen his recruitment take off like the Summerville (Ga.) Chattooga defensive lineman as Fife has landed nearly 20 offers in recent months. The word is that three are standing out and there is a significant SEC feel to his recruitment as Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama are definitely leading the way.

Georgia has jumped out early for the 2027 four-star defensive back. He's originally from California but is now playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and was the defensive backs MVP at the recent Rivals Camp Series event in Los Angeles. Gaylord recently spent three days in Athens and loved the culture and competitiveness there as the Bulldogs are now the team to beat. Florida State, Tennessee, Washington, USC, Oklahoma and Penn State are the others to watch.

A recent visit to Florida has put the Gators “really high” in his recruitment and they could be the team to beat for the four-star cornerback from Cocoa, Fla. Hester loved the “electric” atmosphere there and the people and the coaches showed him a lot of love as Syracuse, Florida State and a host of others pursue as well.

Oklahoma still might have the lead for the 2027 four-star quarterback but Texas is right there with Texas A&M and LSU and his recent visit to Austin could drastically help the Longhorns. The development of quarterbacks under coach Steve Sarkisian and how picky he is in offering them stood out to the Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian standout. More than anything, though, it was that Sarkisian laid out the plan for the Longhorns’ future and how Houston fits in it. That was huge.

Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, LSU, USC and Oregon are standing out the most for Hudson but it would still be a shock if the 2027 four-star tight end from Ruston, La., doesn’t end up in Baton Rouge. Still, a recent visit to Florida gave Hudson something to seriously consider as he loved how the offense moved the ball during the spring game and how he felt he could see himself in Gainesville. But LSU looms large.

Miami is not far from home –“right in the backyard” – and the coaches showed a lot of love and attention during his recent visit. Jennings hung out with some people he already knows on the team and those are all major draws for the 2027 receiver from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard. The Hurricanes look very strong early on but Florida State, Tennessee and others are pushing.

The four-star defensive back from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin recently had an excellent visit to Florida and he was at Miami over the weekend and loved it there. Jennings remains happily committed to Michigan but he thinks “The old U is back” and the message from the coaching staff was that he “belongs in Miami.” It’s a compelling case that Jennings will have to consider.

Alabama is a top program for the four-star linebacker from Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville especially after another great visit there. He continues to build outstanding relationships with coach Kalen DeBoer and position coach Chuck Morrell. But can any team overtake Ohio State as his favorite? While others have made up ground it still feels like the Buckeyes are the front-runner here.

After a great visit to Norman, Oklahoma has “definitely made their way into my top schools” as the Sooners showed great hospitality and the 2027 four-star running back loved the “amazing” coaches. Still, Oregon could be very tough to beat for the San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic standout as the Ducks have had the lead for some time. USC, Washington, Notre Dame, Georgia and Miami also stand out.

Michigan is “for sure in my top” after King’s recent visit to Ann Arbor as he loved the football and academic sides of things and he really hit it off with the coaching staff. The Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial four-star linebacker has seen his favorites change over time but after sitting down with coach Sherrone Moore, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, the Wolverines are a major contender.

There is still a long list of programs pursuing the four-star edge rusher from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but Kreul keeps coming back to Oklahoma and keeps loving it. Not only did Kreul get to spend a lot of time in the position room and see the team in action but Kreul also “felt the vibe” that he’s a top priority for them as well. Oklahoma could have the edge right now.

South Carolina is not going to give up easily and the Gamecocks are probably the team to beat for the four-star cornerback from Cornelius (N.C.) Hough but Texas is one to watch. Austin reminded Matthews of Charlotte so there’s a hometown feel there but more than anything, Matthews loved that the Longhorns play a national schedule and they’re “knocking on the door” of a national championship.