UGASports - Rivals250 cornerback Nyland Green commits to Georgia

The Bulldogs bested the likes of Clemson and Tennessee for his services.

It appears that home is where the heart is for Nyland Green , as the Rivals250 defensive back from Newton High School announced his commitment to play for the nearby University of Georgia.

“With Georgia, I am at home. It's real close for me and my family,” Green told Chad Simmons.

He echoed the same in mid-September, as well.

“It’s amazing. It’s forty minutes from my house and thirty minutes from my high school. What more can I say? My parents love that it’s close, but they’re going to come with me wherever,” Green told UGASports.com. “They’ll have my back regardless. Just being right here at home is amazing.”

Ranked as the nation’s No. 127 overall player and the No. 9 cornerback in the Class of 2021, Green becomes Georgia’s fifth defensive back commitment of the cycle.

Now, the 6-foot-1, 176-pound cornerback will focus on working under positional coach Charlton Warren, whom he’s developed quite a rapport with over the course of his recruitment.

“Coach Warren is my dawg. He coaches everything back there, and he’s my guy. He’s an amazing coach, and he’s definitely going to put some guys in the league,” Green said in September. “He’s great with press technique, off technique. He’ll tell you what you need and what you don’t. There’s so much I could say about him that it's unbelievable. He’s the guy.”

While he can appreciate the strong coaching, the home feeling has permeated his recruitment throughout.

"They’re the hometown team in the backyard. It’s fun and exciting to know that the big school, UGA, wants me. It just makes me smile,” Green said last December.

Green is Georgia's twentieth commitment for the Class of 2021.