There's a premium placed on top level cornerbacks at each level of football. But Kirby Smart, a former defensive back himself, may take the position even more seriously than most, as he stocks the Georgia Bulldogs with the likes of Tyson Campbell, Kelee Ringo, Divaad Wilson, DJ Daniel, Tyrique Stevenson, and Eric Stokes. Each saw a great deal of focus from the staff in Athens during their recruitments.

This year the Georgia coaches won't have to travel too far to see one of the best in the nation for 2021, however. Nyland Green plays about an hour at Newton High School.

“I have 36 offers. Most have come later, after my developing and coming on," Green said. "I'm talking with Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and a lot of others. It’s very exciting.”

Georgia's close proximity has helped give the Dawgs a leg up as it is a lot easier for Green to visit Athens than those other programs.

“I did (go up this season,)" Green said. "I just left not too long ago. I was up there when they played at home.”