COVINGTON, Georgia - With three defensive backs already committed for the Class of 2021, the Bulldogs are able to hone their efforts in on key names down the stretch, and there are few that fit the bill more so than Newton senior Nyland Green.

While he's in no rush to release a top schools list and has little in the way of a timeline for his recruitment moving forward, the four-star defender is hearing more than consistent communication from nearby Georgia, and he broke it down with UGASports.com.