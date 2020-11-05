Four-star DB Nyland Green 'likely' to commit in November
THE SITUATION: Is the end in sight for top 150 player Nyland Green? The 6-foot-1, 176 pound star out of Covington (Ga.) Newton has almost committed at least once, maybe two or three times at differ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news