MOULTRIE, Ga. - Dell McGee knows what he wants.

Georgia's running backs coach has identified Lee County's Ousmane Kromah as one of his top targets in the 2025 class. In fact, McGee told Kromah that the 2025 prospect is everything he wants in a running back.

"In the back of my head I’m like, did he just say that? Did those words just come out of his mouth?" Kromah said. "It was very surprising. It brought joy to me. My whole day was happy after that."

Georgia has remained in hot pursuit of Kromah since the contact period for 2025 recruits opened on Aug. 1. He caught up with UGASports to go in-depth on his relationship with McGee and the Bulldogs.