Dylan Fairchild goes earlier than expected

Georgia offensive guard Dylan Fairchild was expected to be taken in this week's NFL Draft.

However, few expected he would go as early as he did when the Cincinnati Bengals selected the former Bulldog with the 81st pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Most mock drafts had Fairchild as a third-day pick or not drafted at all. The Bengals felt otherwise.

Fairchild became the fifth Bulldog chosen, following first-rounders Jalon Walker (Atlanta), Mykel Williams (San Francisco), and Malaki Starks (Baltimore), along with Tate Ratledge, who was taken in the second round on Friday.

He joins former Bulldog teammate Amarius Mims with the Bengals.

"I was blessed to be able to go against Jalen [Carter] and Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis and all these great guys,” Fairchild said at Georgia's Pro Day. “They're in the league right now. I think that's what set me apart. Being able to go through the program here at Georgia was very beneficial.”

A two-year starter, Fairchild made 24 career starts. Fourteen of those came this past season when Fairchild was named a second-team All-American and a member of the second-team All-SEC.

“I think what I'm going to miss the most is the grind,” Fairchild said. “I know it's a grind at this next level too, but just going through what you go through here at Georgia, coming in as a freshman and having to go through the struggle, the fun is in the chase.”