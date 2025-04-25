Jared Wilson goes to Patriots

Jared Wilson spent his time at the NFL Combine proving to teams he was one of the more versatile offensive linemen in this year’s NCAA draft.

Whether or not that happens, we’ll see. Either way, New England no doubt likes the possibilities after the Patriots took Wilson with the 95th pick in the third round.

Wilson became the sixth Bulldog selected, following Thursday first first-rounders Mykel Williams (San Francisco), Jalon Walker (Atlanta), and Malaki Starks (Baltimore). On Friday, Tate Ratledge went in the second round to Detroit, with Dylan Fairchild joining Cincinnati as a third-rounder

During an interview at the NFL Combine, Wilson said teams looked at him for more than one spot.

“You've got to have that passion to play at UGA or you're going to get your butt kicked every single day in practice. That’s the standard at Georgia,” Wilson said. “Some people say I'm just one-dimensional as a center, but no, I came into UGA as a guard. I can definitely play guard and am willing to do anything to help the team win.”

But wherever the Patriots want to play him, well, that’s just fine with him.

“If I had a preference, I’d say inside zone,” said Wilson when asked what blocking scheme he’d prefer to play. “It's just so fun moving my feet, going square over, securing the gap, bumping over, getting square up on the linebacker, and getting physical with him.”

Last year at Georgia, Wilson earned second-team status on the All-SEC team after starting in 12 games for the Bulldogs last fall.

He was also a member of the Associated Press All-American squad, third team.