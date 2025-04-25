Tate Ratledge drafted by the Detroit Lions

After five years in Athens, Tate Ratledge is off to the NFL.

The Georgia offensive lineman has been drafted in the second round by the Detroit Lions. Ratledge was the No. 57 overall pick.

Ratledge arrived at Georgia as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2020. He played in one game in 2020, but entered 2021 as the starting right guard. But a foot injury in the season-opening win against Clemson cost Ratledge virtually all of the 2021 campaign.

In 2022, Ratledge started 14 of 15 games as Georgia won its second straight national championship. He followed that up with a 2023 season that saw Ratledge earn second-team All-American honors from the AP as he started 13 of 14 games.

Injuries marred Ratledge's final season in Athens. He started nine games and appeared in 10, but still earned third-team AP All-American honors.

Now, the offensive lineman one NFL scout described as having a "dirtbag" mentality is off to the NFL.

“I love it. I feel like to be a good offensive lineman, you've got to have a little bit of that in you but know how to control it at the same time,” Ratledge said at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. “So, for somebody to say that about me, I appreciate it because I feel like that's how I play.”

Ratledge joins Andrew Thomas, Broderick Jones, Jamaree Salyer, Amarius Mims, David Andrews, Ben Cleveland, Sedrick Van Pran, Trey Hill, Warren McClendon, and Isaiah Wynn as Georgia offensive linemen in the NFL.