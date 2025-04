Josh Dobson's last two visits to Georgia have been memorable.

The 2027 Rivals100 corner from South Carolina made his way to Athens for the Georgia Tech game in November. Dobson watched as the Bulldogs rallied from a late deficit and eventually won in a wild eight-overtime affair. He also earned a Georgia offer during the visit.

Dobson then returned to Athens for the 2025 G-Day game this month, an experience that helped cement the Bulldogs as one of his early favorites.