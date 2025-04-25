Bulldogs win a wild one to snap five-game skid

Nothing comes easy in the SEC.

Even on a Friday afternoon where Georgia’s bats put some crooked numbers, the 10th-ranked Bulldogs were pushed to the end before reliever Zach Harris punched out Trey Gambill with the tying run on in the ninth to preserve a 10-9 win.

The victory, which snapped a five-game losing streak for the Bulldogs, improved Georgia’s record to 34-11 and 11-9 in the SEC. Oklahoma falls to 30-12. The Sooners are also 11-9 in league play.

“I mean, let's be real, we didn't play well again today,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “We got things to improve on. But yes, you never apologize for a win; they're all hard. There's going to be some that are going to be easy, and you played great. But these are the ones you'll look back on and go, yeah, this one was gritty, it was hard.”

Thankfully for Georgia, the bats finally showed some life.

A solo homer by Slate Alford in the first and a three-run blast by Tre Phelps in the fifth helped Georgia to its biggest run output since scoring 16 against Presbyterian on April 8.

For Alford, who went 3-for-3 with four RBI, three coming on a bases-clearing double in the fifth, it was a satisfying effort after striking out in the ninth of Thursday’s 8-6 loss.

“I mean, that's tough,” Alford said of Thursday’s final at-bat. “I mean, I was tough at bat, and I came up short. But yeah, I had some good ones today.”

But Johnson wasn’t entirely pleased with his team, despite the Bulldogs scoring their most runs since tallying 16 against Presbyterian on April 8.

Georgia’s 10 runs came with just seven hits, with Bulldog batters striking out nine times.

“The offense was okay,” Johnson said. “But we still missed too many fastballs. I'm not gonna lie to you. We got some 2-0, 3-1, 1-0 fastballs, and we missed them. They're not right now, our team's not. So, we've got things to improve on.”

