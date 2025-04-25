Bulldogs win a wild one to snap five-game skid

Nothing comes easy in the SEC.
Even on a Friday afternoon where Georgia’s bats put some crooked numbers, the 10th-ranked Bulldogs were pushed to the end before reliever Zach Harris punched out Trey Gambill with the tying run on in the ninth to preserve a 10-9 win.
The victory, which snapped a five-game losing streak for the Bulldogs, improved Georgia’s record to 34-11 and 11-9 in the SEC. Oklahoma falls to 30-12. The Sooners are also 11-9 in league play.
“I mean, let's be real, we didn't play well again today,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “We got things to improve on. But yes, you never apologize for a win; they're all hard. There's going to be some that are going to be easy, and you played great. But these are the ones you'll look back on and go, yeah, this one was gritty, it was hard.”
Thankfully for Georgia, the bats finally showed some life.
A solo homer by Slate Alford in the first and a three-run blast by Tre Phelps in the fifth helped Georgia to its biggest run output since scoring 16 against Presbyterian on April 8.
For Alford, who went 3-for-3 with four RBI, three coming on a bases-clearing double in the fifth, it was a satisfying effort after striking out in the ninth of Thursday’s 8-6 loss.
“I mean, that's tough,” Alford said of Thursday’s final at-bat. “I mean, I was tough at bat, and I came up short. But yeah, I had some good ones today.”
But Johnson wasn’t entirely pleased with his team, despite the Bulldogs scoring their most runs since tallying 16 against Presbyterian on April 8.
Georgia’s 10 runs came with just seven hits, with Bulldog batters striking out nine times.
“The offense was okay,” Johnson said. “But we still missed too many fastballs. I'm not gonna lie to you. We got some 2-0, 3-1, 1-0 fastballs, and we missed them. They're not right now, our team's not. So, we've got things to improve on.”
There were other concerns.
Although the Bulldogs were not charged with any errors, there were mistakes the team had to overcome.
Included was an ugly eighth inning when a sure double play that would have ended the inning was not converted after second baseman Trey King could not execute the exchange, leaving runners at first and third.
Later in the inning, Walk hit a shot at King, only to have the ball go under his glove,e allowing two runners to score.
Fortunately for Georgia, Harris kept the score right there, striking out Kyle Branch on three straight fastballs, sending the game to the bottom of the eighth, and the Bulldogs still up by one.
In the ninth, Harris allowed a two-out single before striking out Trey Gambill to end the game.
“We know that SEC games are dogfights, and that's what this league is,” Alford said. “It’s just about coming out and preparing for a war. Yeah, we’re blessed to come out on top.
Starter Kolten Smith’s hot beginning was not indicative of the way the game ultimately transpired.
The right-hander retired 11 straight before a leadoff single by Jason Walk gave the Sooners their first hit.
It would be the beginning of the end for Smith’s afternoon.
A 5-unassisted-3 double play scored a run, before a double made the score 6-2. After hitting leadoff batter Gambill, that would be all for Smith in favor of DJ Radtke, the first of five Bulldog relievers Georgia needed to close out the game.
Fortunately, Georgia’s bats allowed that to happen, albeit barely.
Phelps’ 3-run homer upped the lead to 9-2, before the Bulldogs almost gave it away.
Four straight innings of Oklahoma getting the leadoff runner on led to the Sooners scoring nine times, with only a seventh-inning double by freshman Cade Brown keeping Georgia ahead 10-9.
Harris (3-0) kept it that way when he struck out Kyle Branch on three straight pitches of 96, 96, and 97 before his strikeout of Gambill ended the game.
“We’ve just got to attack the strike zone. Hitting's hard enough as it is. Sometimes we (as pitchers) kind of blow it out of proportion and be like, these guys are really good hitters. Yeah, they're in the SEC, but hitting's still hard,” Harris said. “So, we need to just attack guys and getting ahead in counts puts a lot of pressure on hitters. I feel like that's something that we can do better.”
Georgia and Oklahoma wrap up their series Saturday at noon.