LEESBURG, Ga. - Dell McGee has had many different types of running backs at Georgia.

He has coached bruisers such as Nick Chubb and Zamir White. There are all-purpose types such as Sony Michel, James Cook, and Kenny McIntosh. Others such as D'Andre Swift could do a little bit of everything.

In 2025 Rivals100 running back Ousmane Kromah, McGee sees everything he wants at the position.

"According to him, when I asked him what is his description of the best running back, he just said, me," Kromah said. "I’m guessing whatever I’m doing I just need to keep doing it."