In the year that Bryan McClendon has been back at Georgia, the message he’s presented to recruits has been simple.

Just tell the truth.

“You have to bring them here, and they’ve got to see everything that’s going on. You have to be honest with them; you have to be able to say look, here it is, this is where we are and this is where we want to go,” McClendon said. “So, just like anything, honesty is the best policy, and you’ve got to bring great relationships and be as transparent as possible.”

That’s actually the exact message McClendon used with all of his receivers last fall, a group that was forced to overcome its share of injuries. But it was a unit that kept producing during the Bulldogs’ national championship run.

Looking ahead, don’t expect anything to change.

Georgia’s returning receiving corps has been augmented with talented new faces, and that message of honesty will again be in play as the Bulldogs set their sights on the fall.

“Especially in today’s age of college football, you’ve got to be honest with people,” McClendon said. “You’ve got to show them that, or I don’t think they’ll be there very long. But the thing is, when you bring them here, Georgia does a good job of selling itself.”

Below, let's take a look at what he'll have to work with this spring: