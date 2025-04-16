Preview: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt

Even with this week’s series starting on Thursday, Georgia’s starting rotation will remain the same.

Everyone will just move up a day, with Brian Curley (2-0, 3.48) getting the call in Thursday’s opener, followed by Kolten Smith (3-1, 4.18) on Friday and Leighton Finley (2-0, 5.66) on Saturday afternoon.

“You look at Brian Curley last week, he only threw 80-ish pitches. So, to move him up another day is not that big a deal,” head coach Wes Johnson said before practice Wednesday night in Nashville. “It’s the same with Kolton. So, we're gonna keep the rotation the same and move everybody up a day.”

Vanderbilt will provide Georgia hitters with another challenge.

The Commodores are sixth in the SEC with an ERA of 3.69, holding hitters to a batting average of just 2.12.

Left-hander JD Thompson (2-1, 4.71) will start in Thursday’s opener.

“You look at their top seven guys and they're going to be real similar to what we've seen the last two weekends between Texas and Arkansas,” Johnson said. “So it’s as it is every week. We’ve got to get off to a good start on the mound, and our hitters are going to have to limit chases. When you look at when Vanderbilt has given up a few runs, teams haven't chased as much, which obviously forces the pitcher into that more of a hitter's count.”