Preview: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt

WHEN: Thursday 7 p.m., Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m.
WHERE: Nashville, Tennessee
RECORDS: Georgia 33-6, 10-5 in the SEC; Vanderbilt 27-10, 8-7
STARTING PITCHERS: Thursday – RH Brian Curley (2-0, 3.48) vs LH JD Thompson (2-1, 4.71), Friday – Kolten Smith (3-1, 4.18) vs RH Cody Bowker (2-1, 2.08); Saturday – RH Leighton Finley (2-0, 5.66) vs RH Connor Fennell (2-0, 1.93)
TV/RADIO: SEC Network+; Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler, David Johnston).
Starting rotation
Even with this week’s series starting on Thursday, Georgia’s starting rotation will remain the same.
Everyone will just move up a day, with Brian Curley (2-0, 3.48) getting the call in Thursday’s opener, followed by Kolten Smith (3-1, 4.18) on Friday and Leighton Finley (2-0, 5.66) on Saturday afternoon.
“You look at Brian Curley last week, he only threw 80-ish pitches. So, to move him up another day is not that big a deal,” head coach Wes Johnson said before practice Wednesday night in Nashville. “It’s the same with Kolton. So, we're gonna keep the rotation the same and move everybody up a day.”
Vanderbilt will provide Georgia hitters with another challenge.
The Commodores are sixth in the SEC with an ERA of 3.69, holding hitters to a batting average of just 2.12.
Left-hander JD Thompson (2-1, 4.71) will start in Thursday’s opener.
“You look at their top seven guys and they're going to be real similar to what we've seen the last two weekends between Texas and Arkansas,” Johnson said. “So it’s as it is every week. We’ve got to get off to a good start on the mound, and our hitters are going to have to limit chases. When you look at when Vanderbilt has given up a few runs, teams haven't chased as much, which obviously forces the pitcher into that more of a hitter's count.”
Bulldogs in search of another national seed
Thanks to Tuesday night’s 5-2 win over Georgia Tech, Georgia enters Thursday’s opener against Vanderbilt as the nation’s No. 1 team in terms of RPI.
In Wes Johnson’s first year, the Bulldogs finished the regular season 39-14, 17-13 in the SEC, earning a No. 7 national seed.
Georgia would go on to finish one game shy of a trip to Omaha.
The Bulldogs – ranked as high as No. 3 – have the best record in school history after 39 games, 33-6.
Compare that to the 1990 national champions, which had a record of 32-7 after 39 games. Last year’s team was 29-10 (9-9 in the SEC) at this point.
This and That
…The Bulldogs are batting .307 with a .599 slugging percentage and an NCAA-leading 100 home runs. They have a .440 on base percentage with 232 walks, have been hit 89 times, plus are 50-for-55 in stolen bases. The team’s leading hitters are roommates Ryland Zaborowski (.409-16-55, .904 slugging percentage) and Robbie Burnett (.333-16-53, 12 stolen bases). Junior Kolby Branch (.313-8-24) is heating up, blasting four homers with 12 RBI last week. Then on Tuesday in Atlanta, he hit a go-ahead two-run home run at Truist Park in a 5-3 win over No. 14 Ga. Tech.
…Vanderbilt is batting .268 with 32 home runs, a .416 slugging percentage and a .382 on base percentage. They are 72-for-81 in stolen bases. The leading hitters are Riley Nelson (.350-4-29), Jacob Humphrey (.314-3-20, 16 SB), and Jonathan Vastine (.287-5-25).
…The Bulldogs have posted a 4.77 ERA with 409 strikeouts and 179 walks. Opponents are batting .225 against Georgia. Vanderbilt has a 3.69 ERA with 418 strikeouts and 141 walks this season. Opponents are batting .212 against the Commodores with 32 home runs.
…Both Georgia and Vanderbilt enter the series fielding .982.