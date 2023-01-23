Pre-spring position preview: Offensive Line
The tragic death of offensive lineman Devin Willock will remain in the minds of hearts of his teammates at Georgia for as long as they live.
It’s a pain that not’s going to go away.
But the Bulldogs must eventually move forward, and come spring, position coach Stacy Searels will go about the business of forging a unit that will give Georgia its best opportunity for success in 2023.
As UGASports kicks off a series taking an early look at each position for the spring, we start with the offensive line.
|Player
|2023 Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
LG Xavier Truss
|
Senior
|
6-7/320
|
It was thought that Truss might decide to move on. However, that no longer appears to be true and will be back after starting all 15 games.
|
C Sedrick Van Pray
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6-4/310
|
His decision to come back for one more year is huge for Georgia, both from a leadership standpoint and the fact he's one of the best centers in the SEC.
|
RG Tate Ratledge
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6-6/315
|
Ratledge missed one game due to injury but otherwise provided the Bulldogs a dependable right guard.
|
Amarius Mims
|
Junior
|
6-7/330
|
Saw extensive action at right tackle, although he has practiced some at left. With Warren McClendon moving onto the NFL, Mims is the favorite to be the starter at right tackle.
|
Austin Blaske
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6-5/310
|
Georgia's Swiss Army knife on the OL as he can play all five positions. Likely the top backup to Van Pran at center but can also be utilized anywhere on the OL.
|
Micah Morris
|
Redshirt Soph.
|
6-6/330
|
Morris a road grader. He played in just seven games last year as he battled some injuries, but coaches love his future.
|
Jared Wilson
|
Redshirt Soph.
|
6-3/300
|
Saw action in seven games. Repped at both center and guard
|
Dylan Fairchild
|
Redshirt Soph.
|
6-5/300
|
Saw limited action in five games at guard.
|
Chad Lindberg
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6-6/325
|
Saw limited action in six games at guard
|
Earnest Greene III
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-4/300
|
Would have played last season if not for back surgery. He told UGASports.com in Los Angeles that he's 100 percent and is expected to get a long look at left tackle.
|
Aliou Bah
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-5/330
|
Redshirted after not playing in a game as a true freshman. Another in a long list of guards for the Bulldogs.
|
Griffin Scroggs
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-3/315
|
Did not see any action for the Bulldogs as a true freshman.
|
Drew Bobo
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-5/290
|
Did not play after undergoing Labrum surgery. Will start getting looks at center this spring.
|
Monroe Freeling
|
Freshman
|
6-7/300
|
An early enrollee, Freeling is expected to get an early look at both tackle spots this spring.
|
Bo Hugley
|
Freshman
|
6-7/290
|
Another tackle prospect. Hugley will arrive in late May. Coaches love his length and potential.
|
Joshua Miller
|
Freshman
|
6-6/323
|
Georgia's other early enrollee on the offensive line. He also is expected to be groomed at tackle whenever he recovers from Labrum surgery.
|
Kelton Smith
|
Freshman
|
6-6/305
|
Coaches want Smith to get stronger, but that should not be an issue. He is expected to train at tackle.
|
Jamal Meriweather
|
Freshman
|
6-7/270
|
Meriweather obviously needs to add mass and appears he will be headed toward a redshirt as he gains the needed beef. Has yet to sign with UGA.