The tragic death of offensive lineman Devin Willock will remain in the minds of hearts of his teammates at Georgia for as long as they live.

It’s a pain that not’s going to go away.

But the Bulldogs must eventually move forward, and come spring, position coach Stacy Searels will go about the business of forging a unit that will give Georgia its best opportunity for success in 2023.

As UGASports kicks off a series taking an early look at each position for the spring, we start with the offensive line.