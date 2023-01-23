News More News
Pre-spring position preview: Offensive Line

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

The tragic death of offensive lineman Devin Willock will remain in the minds of hearts of his teammates at Georgia for as long as they live.

It’s a pain that not’s going to go away.

But the Bulldogs must eventually move forward, and come spring, position coach Stacy Searels will go about the business of forging a unit that will give Georgia its best opportunity for success in 2023.

As UGASports kicks off a series taking an early look at each position for the spring, we start with the offensive line.

Sedrick Van Pran's return is huge for Georgia on a couple of front.
Sedrick Van Pran's return is huge for Georgia on a couple of front. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)
Returning Starters
Player 2023 Class Height/Weight Notes

LG Xavier Truss

Senior

6-7/320

It was thought that Truss might decide to move on. However, that no longer appears to be true and will be back after starting all 15 games.

C Sedrick Van Pray

Redshirt Junior

6-4/310

His decision to come back for one more year is huge for Georgia, both from a leadership standpoint and the fact he's one of the best centers in the SEC.

RG Tate Ratledge

Redshirt Junior

6-6/315

Ratledge missed one game due to injury but otherwise provided the Bulldogs a dependable right guard.
Players Lost - Broderick Jones, Warren McClendon, Warren Ericson, Jacob Hood,
Returning Lettermen
Player  2023 Class Height/Weight Notes

Amarius Mims

Junior

6-7/330

Saw extensive action at right tackle, although he has practiced some at left. With Warren McClendon moving onto the NFL, Mims is the favorite to be the starter at right tackle.

Austin Blaske

Redshirt Junior

6-5/310

Georgia's Swiss Army knife on the OL as he can play all five positions. Likely the top backup to Van Pran at center but can also be utilized anywhere on the OL.

Micah Morris

Redshirt Soph.

6-6/330

Morris a road grader. He played in just seven games last year as he battled some injuries, but coaches love his future.

Jared Wilson

Redshirt Soph.

6-3/300

Saw action in seven games. Repped at both center and guard

Dylan Fairchild

Redshirt Soph.

6-5/300

Saw limited action in five games at guard.

Chad Lindberg

Redshirt Junior

6-6/325

Saw limited action in six games at guard
Other Offensive Linemen Returning
Player Class Height/Weight Notes

Earnest Greene III

Redshirt Freshman

6-4/300

Would have played last season if not for back surgery. He told UGASports.com in Los Angeles that he's 100 percent and is expected to get a long look at left tackle.

Aliou Bah

Redshirt Freshman

6-5/330

Redshirted after not playing in a game as a true freshman. Another in a long list of guards for the Bulldogs.

Griffin Scroggs

Redshirt Freshman

6-3/315

Did not see any action for the Bulldogs as a true freshman.

Drew Bobo

Redshirt Freshman

6-5/290

Did not play after undergoing Labrum surgery. Will start getting looks at center this spring.
Incoming Freshman
Player Class Height/Weight Notes

Monroe Freeling

Freshman

6-7/300

An early enrollee, Freeling is expected to get an early look at both tackle spots this spring.

Bo Hugley

Freshman

6-7/290

Another tackle prospect. Hugley will arrive in late May. Coaches love his length and potential.

Joshua Miller

Freshman

6-6/323

Georgia's other early enrollee on the offensive line. He also is expected to be groomed at tackle whenever he recovers from Labrum surgery.

Kelton Smith

Freshman

6-6/305

Coaches want Smith to get stronger, but that should not be an issue. He is expected to train at tackle.

Jamal Meriweather

Freshman

6-7/270

Meriweather obviously needs to add mass and appears he will be headed toward a redshirt as he gains the needed beef. Has yet to sign with UGA.
