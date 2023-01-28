Everywhere you look at Georgia's football team, there's competition. It doesn't matter what position you're talking about. Head coach Kirby Smart would not have it any other way. That's certainly true at running back, where year after year Georgia produces some of the top performers in the SEC. “We’re very honest with our guys. They understand the competition component. Everything has to be very transparent—the game plan on who is getting reps for certain types of plays, so forth and so on,” running backs coach Dell McGee said. “But it’s a very unselfish group. I think our skill guys on our offense as a whole are unselfish. There’s only one ball; we’ve got good tight ends, receivers, and running backs. Everyone wants the ball, but just buying into the team concept of we’re all successful as a team, we all will reap the fruits of our labor in the long run.” That was certainly true in 2022 and appears to be so again in 2023. Despite Kenny McIntosh moving onto the NFL, Georgia's backfield should be strong once again. Let's take a look.

A healthy Kendall Milton could put up big numbers for Georgia in 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Returning Scholarship Lettermen Player Class in 2023 Height/Weight Notes Daijun Edwards Senior 5-10/201 Edwards doesn't say a lot, but on the field he produces every time he touches the ball. Last year, he finished second to McIntosh with 140 carries for 769 yards and seven touchdowns. Kendall Milton Senior 6-1/220 Just needs to stay healthy. Finished as Georgia's third-leading rusher with 85 carries for 592 yards and eight touchdowns, two coming against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and TCU in the National Championship. Branson Robinson Sophomore 5-10/220 Played in 11 of Georgia's 15 games, rushing 68 times for 330 yards and three touchdowns, two coming in the national championship. Andrew Paul Redshirt Freshman 5-11/218 Redshirted after tearing his ACL in fall camp. Paul told UGASports prior to the Peach Bowl that he has begun running and expects to take part in spring practice.

McGee broke down each of his running backs prior to the National Championship. On Edwards: "Having Daijun is very refreshing, because you don't see guys like that who don't complain about anything. Whether it's carries, whether it's playing on special teams, or having to go back in. And that's what's very, very unique about Daijun. Has a great feel for running the football inside and outside of tackles," McGee said. "He has a receiving ability where we trust him in the passing game, and he's also sturdy enough to be able to pick up blitzes when that occurs. So I think Daijun's a complete back, and we're very fortunate to have him." On Milton: “He got hurt his freshman year, his sophomore year, was hurt leading into camp this summer,” McGee said. “I would say he probably wasn’t 100 percent for the Oregon game. He re-injured himself in the Auburn game, so he’s had to deal with those adversities, but he did a great job of doing everything he could to get back on the field.” On Robinson: “Branson is definitely learning the game of football; it’s a big transition from high school to football,” McGee said. “He wasn’t a mid-year; he came in the summer, which puts you a little bit behind. But at the running back position, that’s the one position in which you can come in late and add value to the team.” On Paul: "He comes from a good high school program (Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, Texas) that won a state championship. He’s six-foot, 220 pounds, great size, has good speed. He’s a great kid from a great family," McGee said. "He's very quiet, hard worker, so he fits the character of things we’re looking for in our football players."

Incoming Freshman Player Class Height/Weight Notes Roderick Robinson II Freshman 6-0/235 An early enrollee, Robinson finished his senior season with 2,378 yards and 39 touchdowns on 217 carries…led the Hornets in total points, total touchdowns, and rushing yards. Named the MaxPreps “Stat Freak of the Week” after rushing for 476 yards and 8 touchdowns on 32 carries against Mater Dei Catholic.

McGee on Robinson: “He’s impressive. His size, his agility, his ability to catch the ball—he’s got really, really good hands; He’s a great kid with a great family,” McGee said. “He’s actually a Southern kid; his dad’s from Alabama, his mom’s from South Carolina, so he actually played football in the South. He wanted to be in an environment that was going to push him, and that’s what led him to Georgia.”

From Earlier