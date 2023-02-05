When Georgia kicks off spring practice in March, sophomore Marvin Jones Jr. will be stepping into the cleats of two former teammates he credits for showing him the college ropes.

Both Robert Beal Jr. and Nolan Smith are moving on to the NFL, leaving behind Jones and a handful of other relative newcomers to help fill those shoes.

“I would say Nolan and Robert Beal would be my two guys I kind of look up to and who have been there since I was a recruit to help me out,” Jones said. “Things like the mental aspect of how I should think and go through working, things like getting off the ball, being physical, stuff like that.”

Jones Jr. should have plenty of opportunities.

Along with Beal and Smith, Georgia’s outside linebacker room grew smaller after M.J. Sherman transferred to Nebraska, leaving fellow sophomore Darris Smith and junior Chaz Chambliss as the most experienced players back at the position.

The Bulldogs do have sophomore Jalon Walker, who received reps at both inside and outside linebacker, while Xavian Sorey could potentially receive some looks.

Otherwise, position coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe will be giving long looks to redshirt freshman C.J. Madden, along with true freshmen like Gabriel Harris, Samuel M’Pemba, and Damon Wilson.

‘It’s been a journey. It’s definitely been fun learning along the way,” said Jones. “It’s obviously a lot different than high school. There’s been a lot to learn, but it’s been fun for sure.”

For more on Georgia’s outside linebacker room heading into spring, let’s take a look below.