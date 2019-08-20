Over the past month, we have looked at various pieces of Georgia’s team, it’s scheme and even the 2019 schedule. Now, let’s start examining individual players. We at Pro Football Focus recently released our pre-season conference and All-American teams. For the SEC, 13 Bulldogs were named either first-team, second-team or honorable mention. While we will invariably spend a lot of time and words dissecting the play of those 13 individuals, let’s focus on a few players not as hyped on the conference or national level that just might turn out to be vital contributors.

Devonte Wyatt

While sophomore Jordan Davis (77.9 grade) has, deservedly so, received a lot of attention for his performance as a true freshman, the 6’3”, 301 lb. junior Wyatt also played quite well in his 235 snaps. Wyatt’s overall (76.3) and run defense grade (78.9) were just behind Davis. In addition to his performance in the run game, Wyatt was actually one of Georgia’s most productive pass rushers. His 11 total QB pressures were good for 7th on the team in only 136 pass rush snaps. He saved his best for last a season ago as well, as his 80.8 game grade, 4 QB pressures and 5 stops against Texas in the bowl game was one of the best individual performances of the season for a Bulldog defensive lineman.

Monty Rice

While an experienced, starting linebacker might not classify as under the radar, we did put his fellow LB mate Tae Crowder (76.0 overall grade, 82.5 coverage grade) as a second-team preseason selection. If the 6-1, 235-pound. junior Rice is able to something he didn’t do a season ago – stay healthy – it could very well be him receiving that distinction at season’s end. When he did play, he played well and did something better than anyone in the SEC – tackle. On the season, Rice only missed two tackles and his % of missed tackles (3.0%) was the lowest in the conference. In fact, Rice has missed only 3 tackles in his 382-snap career. While he can certainly improve in coverage (67.6 coverage grade), look for Rice to be a mainstay in the middle of Georgia’s defense and continue to do what he does best.

Lawrence Cager