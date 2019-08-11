Hit him hard, hit him often and get him on the ground. Of course, I’m talking about the quarterback and the philosophy defenses have had since the dawn of the forward pass. As the game has evolved throughout the years, the ability for the offense to throw the ball and the defense to slow down the passing game has become No. 1 and No. 1a in determining who wins games. This is especially true at the NFL level and more so each year at the FBS level.

Pressuring and sacking the quarterback is more important than ever. Thus, today we are examining UGA’s ability to pressure the quarterback in the Kirby Smart era and how 2019 might be different.



