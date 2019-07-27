"Why didn’t he just run the ball (yes, I’m talking about you Shanny)? You mean that’s what we call after a timeout! Here comes another draw play! Worst play-calling I’ve ever seen!"

You know who I’m talking about: the constant Monday morning quarterbacking that goes on over the thankless job that is a football team’s offensive coordinator (OC).

For the first three seasons of the Kirby Smart era, that job belonged to Jim Chaney. After Chaney agreed to return to Tennessee and be Jeremy Pruitt’s new OC, Smart chose to promote from within and give the title to James Coley.

Since 2014, we at Pro Football Focus have gathered data for all FBS games and, thus, have data that allows us to directly compare offensive coordinator styles, schemes and tendencies. So, let’s compare the tendency and personnel data in Coley’s last season as offensive coordinator (2015 at Miami) to how UGA looked under Chaney last year. Then at the end, compare those numbers to the common threads UGA has faced and will face in an SEC Championship and/or College Football Playoff scenario.