At Pro Football Focus (www.pff.com), while we recognize the “measurables” and potential of various players, our primary goal is to grade how a player actually performs--i.e. his production. So as we continue to look ahead to the 2019 season, let’s examine who will be the highest-graded players UGA will face this fall.

I set the limit at a 75.0 grade or higher and did not include Murray State. Also, to give you a glimpse of the production and talent returning for UGA this fall, Georgia has 16 returning players with a grade of 75.0 or higher and 24 with a grade of 70.0 or higher--most in the SEC. Here are the best 2018 players on the 2019 schedule:





Vanderbilt

Offense: RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn – 88.5; WR Kalija Lipscomb – 81.4; TE Jared Pinkney – 78.8

Defense: None

After splitting carries for the better part of last season, Vaughn emerged as the feature back for Vandy down the stretch, stringing together big games and giving the Commodores a real threat in the backfield. Even though he only had 157 carries, Vaughn was seventh nationally among returning RBs in rushing yards after contact (847) and third in yards after contact per attempt (5.2 yco/att). In fact, he had the fewest rushing attempts among all returning RBs in the top 20 of yards after contact.





Arkansas State

Offense: RB Marcel Murray – 82.3; WR Kirk Merritt – 80.6

Defense: ED William Bradley King – 88.4; DI Forrest Merrill – 85.3; CB Jerry Jacobs – 80.6

On the offensive side of the ball, Murray gained 74% of his yards after contact in 2018 and is on the Doak Walker Award watch list, while Merritt stood out enough to be named to both the Biletnikoff and Maxwell Award Lists. However, it’s the Red Wolves’ defensive line against UGA’s offensive line that will make this game worth watching. Merrill, a 338-pound junior interior defender, takes up a lot of space and also makes plays in the run game. His 37 stops* (albeit on 579 snaps) would have led all UGA defenders in 2018. Then on the edge, William Bradley-King gets after the QB. His 32 total QB pressures*, including nine sacks, on only 189 pass rush snaps would have had him as the Bulldogs’ most prolific pass rusher in 2018.

*A stop is a solo tackle resulting in a ‘loss’ for the offense, depending on down and distance*

*A QB pressure is either a sack, hit, or hurry*





Notre Dame

Offense: OT Robert Hainsey – 76.8

Defense: S Alohi Gilman – 91.6; S Jalen Elliott – 81.4; EDGE Julian Okwara – 80.4;

EDGE Khalid Kareem – 81.1

The Arkansas State game is the perfect tune up for the following week when the Fighting Irish come to Sanford Stadium. In addition to their returning talent in the secondary, Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem are more than likely the best pair of edge rushers the Bulldogs will face this season, including possible SEC Championship and playoff game(s). In 2018, the two combined for 98 total QB pressures (13 sacks). In fact, Okwara’s 61 total QB pressures last season are more than any UGA player in the PFF era of college data (since 2014) and 10 more QB pressures than Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy had combined in 2017.





Tennessee

Offense: QB Jarrett Guarantano – 85.9; RB Ty Chandler – 76.2; WR Marquez Callaway – 75.8

Defense: ED Darrell Taylor – 77.4; CB Bryce Thompson – 77.3

In a true year of change and rebuilding, Guarantano was a bright spot for the Volunteers and the highest-graded QB on UGA’s regular season schedule (and yes, I know you’re wondering how his grade is higher than Jake Fromm’s). Guarantano was highly effective from a clean pocket (75.1 percent adjusted completion rate and 90.4 grade) and when blitzed (74.3 percent adjusted completion rate and 82.4 grade). If new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney can figure out their offensive line, Guarantano has veteran weapons on the outside in Callaway and Jauan Jennings (73.3 grade).





South Carolina

Offense: None

Defense: DI Javon Kinlaw – 85.4; CB Israel Mukuamu – 75.6; DI – Kobe Smith – 75.0

QB Jake Bentley is back for another year and the Gamecocks’ highest-graded returning offensive player (73.3 grade), while Kinlaw and Smith return to anchor their defensive line and an experienced front seven. Kinlaw is the leading returning player in QB pressures (23 total), but getting after the QB was not something South Carolina did well in 2018, as their defense had the 2nd fewest total QB pressures in the SEC.





Kentucky

Offense: WR Lynn Bowden Jr. – 77.2; RB Asim Rose – 76.4

Defense: LB Chris Oats – 80.7; ED T.J. Carter – 75.8

After turning in one of the better seasons in program history, the Wildcats lost a lot of good football players – 14 of their 22 starters to be exact. Bowden Jr. returns as the main threat in the passing game. Almost 70 percent of his yards came after the catch and he caught 37 combined 1st downs or touchdowns. Defensively is where most of the losses occurred, though. The two highest-graded returning defenders, Oats and Carter, have combined for only 532 snaps.





Florida

Offense: RB Lamical Perine – 83.6; WR Kadarius Toney – 83.4

Defense: S Brad Stewart – 82.7; CB C.J. Henderson – 81.0; ED Jeremiah Moon – 77.6; DI Tedarrell Slaton – 76.5

The Gators also lost a lot of snaps to graduation and the NFL, including almost their entire offensive line. One area where they will be experienced is in the secondary. The two highest-graded returning players are ones Bulldog fans didn’t get to see in Jacksonville last year, as Stewart didn’t play and Henderson left due to injury after only playing seven snaps.





Missouri

Offense: RB Larry Rountree – 80.9

Defense: DL Jordan Elliott – 88.1; LB Cale Garrett – 84.1; DL Kobie Whiteside – 78.2; S Ronnell Perkins – 75.6

Gone are the Tigers’ two highest-graded offensive players from a year ago in QB Drew Lock (88.9) and WR Emanuel Hall (84.6). Enter grad transfer Kelly Bryant, who did not play well last season (56.4 grade) before transferring (but did post a 79.4 grade in 2017). On defense, their two highest-graded players from a season ago are back in Elliott and Garrett. In fact, Garrett was the 2nd highest-graded LB in the SEC last season behind only LSU’s Devin White.





Auburn

Offense: OT Prince Tega Wanogho – 84.7; OT Jack Driscoll – 77.3

Defense: DL Derrick Brown – 90.5; S Daniel Thomas – 85.7; S Jamien Sherwood – 85.4; CB Jarvaris Davis – 81.3

In addition to a highly productive secondary, Auburn returns a lot of talent and experience along the offensive and defensive lines. Leading the charge is Derrick Brown, who just might be the best football player on the Bulldogs' regular season schedule. The senior is the highest-graded returning interior defender in the country and his 90.5 grade a season ago was the 7th highest, with five of the six players above him getting drafted in the first round. Five seniors will man the offensive line, led by Wanogho and Driscoll. Last season, the two combined to allow only 24 total QB pressures and just one sack.





Texas A&M

Offense: RB Jashaun Corbin – 79.5; QB Kellen Mond – 78.1; WR Kendrick Rogers – 75.6

Defense: DI Justin Madubuike – 84.2; S Keldrick Carper – 75.3

Gone are star running back Trayveon Williams (82.5 grade) and top tight end Jace Sternberger (85.1 grade), but the Aggies return QB Kellen Mond and the majority of their offensive line. Jimbo Fisher used Mond as a true dual-threat option, as 479 of his 657 rushing yards (73 percent) were on designed QB runs. Mond must improve his accuracy if the Aggies are going to take a leap forward, as his 66.4 percent adjusted completion rate was only No. 91 in college football among QBs with at least 250 drop-backs. On the defensive side, Madubuike is a game wrecker on the interior. His 44 total QB pressures are the 2nd most in the nation among returning interior lineman.





Georgia Tech

Offense: QB Tobias Oliver – 78.8

Defense: None

Needless to say, with Paul Johnson no longer in Atlanta, the Tech offense will be a little bit different. QB Tobias Oliver is the only returning offensive player with a grade over 75.0, but obviously his overall grade was based primarily on his legs and not the 52.6 passing grade he earned with his arm.



