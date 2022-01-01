 UGASports - How sweet it is!
How sweet it is!

MIAMI, Fla. - The Georgia Bulldogs are headed back to the National Championship.

Friday night, the Bulldogs did not just beat Michigan 34-11, they decimated the Big Ten champions, setting up what will be a highly-anticipated rematch against Alabama for the sport's top prize.

Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for January 10 at 8 p.m.

But before we get to that, let's review the huge victory at Hard Rock Stadium against the Wolverines.

You can do that but clicking the links of all our coverage below, be sure to check through Saturday because there's more to come.

Nolan Smith and UGA took a big bite out of Michigan to advance to the national championship. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Stories

Orange Bowl News and Notes

Offensive MVP Stetson Bennett was not worried about redemption

Defensive MVP Derion Kendrick comes up huge

James Cook shines in Miami

They said it: Bulldogs talk Orange Bowl blowout

Analysis

What just happened?

Videos

What did Michigan say after the loss?

Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and Derion Kendrick postgame press conference

Jordan Davis on Georgia's dominating defense

Jamaree Salyer grades himself after Friday's Orange Bowl

Nakobe Dean: "The job's not done"

The Postgame Overreaction Show

The Watch Along Show with Jim Donnan

The Bulldogs arrive at Hard Rock Stadium

