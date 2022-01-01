How sweet it is!
MIAMI, Fla. - The Georgia Bulldogs are headed back to the National Championship.
Friday night, the Bulldogs did not just beat Michigan 34-11, they decimated the Big Ten champions, setting up what will be a highly-anticipated rematch against Alabama for the sport's top prize.
Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for January 10 at 8 p.m.
But before we get to that, let's review the huge victory at Hard Rock Stadium against the Wolverines.
Stories
Analysis
Videos
