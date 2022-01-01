They Said It: Bulldogs talk Orange Bowl blowout

Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV

"Yeah, like Coach (Kirby) Smart said, this game is all about how well you play. I didn’t go out there and play well today in spite of people. I came out there and played well and worked hard throughout the few weeks we had off because my teammates needed me to do that, and we needed that to win. So as far as a statement, that’s my goal every week is to play that well." - Bennett on how much this game made a statement to those doubting him. "Yeah, I tried not to underthrow them this game. (James) Cook ran a great route. Jermaine (Burton) kind of baited the DB and I just trusted him on that one. Those guys on the outside just make it a lot easier, because you can trust them and you know that they’re going to get to a spot and they’re just athletic and great football players." - Bennett on the deep passes to Cook and Burton. "Obviously he creates matchups that a lot of people can’t do. Are you going to play a DB on him? Are you going to put a linebacker on him? That’s a tough decision for a defensive coordinator to make. And then you can run the heck out of the ball, too. What are you going to do? Are you going to sub in a DB, or are you going to play a linebacker on him? He’s a special talent, and I’m sure he was happy with the game he had here at home." - Bennett on having an explosive running back like Cook in the passing game.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after Georgia's Orange Bowl win over Michigan at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2021. Photo by Blayne Gilmer.

Defensive lineman Jordan Davis

"Definitely this last month has been kind of crazy. You sit there and you think about the past a lot. But one of the things I tried to make sure that I did was keep moving forward and just travel on and take each day by day. At the end of the day, we played a new game, we played a new game. The past didn’t affect us. We just have to make sure that we keep moving forward in the future. The past is history, but the future’s mystery." - Davis on what the past month has been like for him following the Alabama game. "We just knew that we had work to do on the defensive line. That’s one thing we’ve been preaching all week and pretty much ever since the Alabama game, is just making sure we play our game and play how we were supposed to play. I think we did that tonight. Michigan’s a great team, and we just wanted to make sure we were more dominant and physical up front." - Davis on if anything was different from the Alabama game to this game.

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer

"It was huge. I know it’s always special to me when I get a chance to play in Atlanta, whether it’s Georgia Tech or whether it’s for the SEC Championship. It’s always a big deal for me, so I can only imagine on this stage, (Cook) being a Miami kid, huge for him. I’m excited for him. I’m excited that we got the opportunity to do this for him. It’s like Coach Smart said all week, you want to be the guy that holds the bottom of the ladder so that other guys can elevate. We did our jobs so James could elevate tonight, so I’m happy for him." - Salyer on seeing Cook have this kind of game. "I can’t put a timeframe on it, but we ran it a good bit in practice. It’s just one of those plays that, we’ll see, they might not call that. But we got the play, and we all looked at each other like, ‘Well, let’s make it work.’ Initially, he was covered, so I’m like, oh, man. But he broke out of there and I was like, whoa, we’ve got a shot here. It was one of those plays that worked sometimes in practice, didn’t work in practice sometimes. But hey, it worked in the right moment. We’ll take it." - Salyer on Kenny McIntosh's halfback pass for a touchdown.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean

"We worked on a little bit of everything. The first couple days closer to the loss, we kind of had a little camp. It was kind of like camp practices. Then we kind of focused in on Michigan, and we just continued to get better in every aspect. We continued to work on everything from special teams to offense to pass rushing to technique, anything. Anything to make you better individually, I feel like we as a team worked on it and we as individuals also worked on it." - Dean on what the defense has worked on since the Alabama game. "We kind of stay out of what everybody else is talking about. We try to stay off. But I will say this was probably one of the first weeks where there was nobody riding us as far as thinking we were just going to destroy somebody. We had no pressure. It’s the same thing. We always want to play with a chip on our shoulder. I feel like that’ll be the same way we continue to play from here on out." - Dean on if the defense was playing angry against Michigan.

Running back James Cook