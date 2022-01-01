Defensive MVP Derion Kendrick comes up huge

MIAMI – When Derion Kendrick decided to transfer to Georgia from Clemson, he did so with one goal in mind—to get back to the College Football Playoff.

He made the right choice.

Kendrick, along with the rest of the Georgia Bulldogs, are headed back to the national championship game for the second time in five years.

Give the former Tiger plenty of credit for that. Kendrick helped the Bulldogs stifle the Wolverines in a way few thought they would, with an effort that included a pair of interceptions. He also had five tackles, including one for a loss.

“Last year, I just had to keep my head up, keep grinding,” Kendrick said. “God put me in this spot, and the University of Georgia gave me a chance. I just put my head down and kept working. And this is what it led to.”

Head coach Kirby Smart had plenty to say about the transfer.

“I’ll tell you something about this man right here, there’s not a player on this team that prepares harder than he does,” Smart said. “He comes to practice every day, gives great effort, takes notes in meetings. I’ve never been around a kid so attentive in meetings at the corner position.”

Linebacker Nakobe Dean said Kendrick’s experience made all the difference in this year’s secondary.

“He brings a lot of confidence in that secondary, confidence and swagger,” Dean said. “Just to have him, he’s brought a lot of experience. We’re just glad he’s back there.”

When it comes to experience in the College Football Playoff, there may not be a more experienced player than Kendrick. Friday marked his sixth CFP playoff game, including the five he took part in as a member of Clemson.

“As a football player, you’re ready to go out there regardless of what game it is,” Kendrick said. “We’re ready regardless of who our opponent is, but it just so happens it’s Alabama who beat us. We’ve got to go back and clean up some things we did, review the film, and just do what we do.”

Smart has no doubt Kendrick will do just that.

“A lot of guys (cornerbacks) think, 'I’ve got to go play, man.' But he tunes in, and he’s a competitor,” Smart said. “There’s never a walk-through that he’s not focused and locked in. He sets a great example for our other players.”