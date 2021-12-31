What just happened: Stetson Bennett answers the critics

Put some respect on his name. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was a man possessed in Miami. Having faced a gauntlet of criticism over the past month following his team’s loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, Bennett put in his best performance of the season on New Year’s Eve. Bennett completed 20 of 30 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns in Georgia’s dominating 34-11 win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The win advances the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship, where they will face SEC foe Alabama for the second time this season. Against the Big Ten champs, Bennett located his open receivers early and often. His first big completion was a 35-yard strike to tight end Brock Bowers on the opening possession. He later came back to Bowers on a quick 9-yard pass for the opening touchdown. Bennett’s second touchdown was a 57-yard bomb in the second quarter. It put the Bulldogs up 27-3. The killshot came on third-and-1 from the Michigan 39-yard line with less than 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Running back James Cook broke free down the left sideline, with Bennett connecting for his third touchdown of the game. Cook had a monster game in his homecoming to Miami, totaling four receptions for 109 yards and a score, as well as six carries for 32 rushing yards.

What it means

Rematch! Georgia will get a second crack at nemesis Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Having lost to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship, you can bet the Bulldogs will be more than ready to even the score, especially in a game that is infinitely more important than the conference crown. Remember, when Alabama beat Georgia in the 2017 title game, it did so having not even played for the conference championship. While the primary goal for every SEC team is to win the conference, the national title is what every team wishes to achieve. Alabama may have bested Georgia on Dec. 4. However, it will be a brand new game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. Once again, Georgia will try to take down Goliath. It's the lone hump head coach Kirby Smart has to leap.

Three important plays

Fourth down stop: After scoring a touchdown on its opening possession, Georgia forced Michigan into a fourth-down situation at the Bulldogs’ 41-yard line. Quarterback Cade McNamara actually had tight end Erick All open, but the two weren’t able to connect. This mishap worked in Georgia’s favor as it gave the Bulldogs great field position to start its second consecutive touchdown drive. Halfback pass: After stopping Michigan on its first possession, Bennett drove the Bulldogs down to the 18-yard line. On a first-and-10, Bennett handed the ball off to running back Kenny McIntosh, who then threw the ball to Adonai Mitchell for a touchdown. The game was all Georgia from that point. Pick in the end zone: Down 27-3, Michigan tried to cut into the lead on its first possession of the third quarter. It got the ball to the Georgia 19-yard line, with McNamara throwing the ball to the end zone. The ball sailed with Kendrick coming down with his second interception.

Grading Georgia

Offense: A As mentioned, Bennett came out on fire en route to lighting up a Michigan secondary that had no idea what it was in store for. Bennett entered the game facing a lot of outside criticism after Georgia’s loss to Alabama. Bennett was laser-focused with his performance, at least temporarily shutting up his critics. His 53-yard completion to Cook in the second quarter was probably his best pass all season long. Defense: A If there was any doubt as to whether defensive coordinator Dan Lanning would be locked in, that can be laid to rest. Georgia’s defense answered the call as excellently as it could. Derion Kendrick picked off two passes, including one on Michigan’s first drive of the second half in the end zone. The Wolverines were unable to establish a run game and nothing opened up deep down the field. The Alabama game may have led folks to think there were cracks in Georgia’s defensive armor. Maybe for that game, there were. Michigan learned the hard way that the Bulldogs still possess one of the best—if not the overall best—defensive team in the nation. Special teams: B+ Jack Podlesny hit two of three field goals, missing from 45 yards. Jake Camarda boomed a 54-yard punt, although he out-kicked the coverage and it allowed for a 16-yard punt return. Overall, it was a fine game from the special teams unit in yet another dominating performance for the Bulldogs.

