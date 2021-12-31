Orange Bowl News and Notes

Bulldogs' offensive line keeps Michigan's "sack masters" at bay

MIAMI, Fla. – The numbers jumped off the paper. All-American Aidan Hutchinson came into Friday’s Orange Bowl with 14 sacks for losses of 73 yards. Fellow defensive David Ojabo had 11 for losses of 86. Against Georgia, their total was zero—the same number for the entire Michigan team. “I think we practice against good pass rushers each day,” Smart said. “Jamaree (Salyer) and Warren (McClendon), they listen to everybody talk about those guys rushing hard. But they do a nice job.” No doubt. With the exception of a perimeter play by Hutchinson on Brock Bowers for a negative play, the Heisman trophy runner-up was basically a non-factor. Ditto for Ojabo. “There were a couple of times we got beat, even on touchdown passes and Stetson (Bennett) did a great job of getting the ball in the air,” Smart said. “Once we did not block the edge rusher and he came Scot free, but Stetson got the ball out to James (Cook), which was our only score of the second half.” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gave credit where it was due. “It was a heckuva football fight, and they got the better end of it,” Harbaugh said. “Their guys did a great job.

Smith ejected for targeting, misses second half

Safety Christopher Smith was called for targeting late in the second quarter and ejected from the game. He missed the second half of the Orange Bowl but will be able to play in the national championship against Alabama. The play occurred during Derion Kendrick’s interception late, when he lowered his helmet and hit a Michigan player above the shoulders. Later, backup linebacker Chaz Chambliss was also ejected for targeting. He will have to miss the first half of the national championship game.



McIntosh throws a touchdown pass, much to Cook's surprise

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken dipped into his bag of tricks when he had running back Kenny McIntosh attempt a pass, which he completed to Adonai Mitchell for an 18-yard score. Apparently, it came as quite as a surprise to James Cook. “I mean, he didn’t throw a good pass all week,” Cook smiled. “So, when Coach Monken called that, I said, ‘Hold on. I know he ain’t going to call that, because he didn’t throw a good pass all week. But he threw it. It was a good pass. I was stunned. I give it to him. Great throw.” McIntosh became the first non-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass for Georgia since Terry Godwin against Penn State in the 2015 Taxslayer Bowl against Penn State.

Injury Update

Brock Bowers appeared to ding his shoulder late in the game, but Smart said his freshman tight end is fine. Per Smart, Bowers suffered a slight injury a few weeks ago. Smart anticipates Bowes having no problems as far as the national championship is concerned. “He’s a tough kid,” Smart said. “He’s going to be fine.” The Bulldogs did not appear to suffer any significant injuries.

This and that