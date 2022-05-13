Georgia Spring Look Back: Outside linebackers

We began with the defense Monday, and today we slide over to the outside linebackers, where there's an excellent mix of experience and talented young stars.

UGASports is continuing its series taking a post-spring look at each position.

WHAT WE LEARNED: Nolan Smith is not just the leader for the position—he may be the top one on the team.

Nolan Smith’s decision to return for one more year was a blessing for Kirby Smart in more ways than one.

Obviously, anytime you’re able to return one of your key defensive performers from last season, it’s a big deal, and Smith certainly was that. A former five-star, Smith lived up to those high expectations with a banner junior campaign as one of the stalwarts for the Bulldogs’ record-breaking defense.

Smith finished the season with 56 tackles, including nine for lost yardage (second on the team). He had 3.5 sacks, a number that should grow in 2022.

However, on-field performance is just part of his story.

Whenever the Bulldogs needed a vocal kick in the pants, Smith was there to dole it out. Not afraid to speak his mind, the Savannah native was a motivating force.

Having him back to show the way may be just what a young Georgia defense will need.

LOOKING AHEAD: Which players will see increased roles?

Robert Beal Jr. doesn’t get enough credit, but there are other players being groomed to play key roles at outside linebacker.

We’ll start with sophomore Chaz Chambliss, who appears now to be at home on the outside after working at inside linebacker for part of 2022.

Junior MJ Sherman played in all 15 games last fall, mostly on kickoff coverage, and brings good experience, but there are a couple of incoming freshmen also to keep an eye on.

At 6-6 and 230, Darris Smith will remind fans physically of Leonard Floyd. While Smith is probably a year or two away, the potential is obviously there.

As for immediate impact, keep an eye on former five-star Marvin Jones, Jr.

This young (6-4, 242) linebacker already has the size, and is going to be a threat as a big-time pass rusher. All he needs is experience.

MOST UNDERRATED AT THE POSITION: Robert Beal Jr. continues to shine.

Beal wasn’t supposed still to be playing football for the Bulldogs.

After putting his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the Norcross native had every intention of playing for another school after barely seeing the field during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

But after talking the situation over with his parents and head coach Kirby Smart, Beal had a change of heart that you can read about here.

The Bulldogs are certainly glad he did.

By the end of last season, Beal was playing as well as anybody on the Georgia defense, and actually finished as the team leader in sacks with 6.5.

With a redshirt year at his disposal, Beal is back for one more season and could play an even more prominent role.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Look for Chambliss to take a big step.

Chambliss is one of Smart’s prototype players for a number of reasons.

One, he’s a workout junkie, someone who practices hard, with intensity, and just absolutely loves being on the football.

Need someone to jump in a foxhole with or back you up in a bar fight? Chambliss is your guy.

Chambliss currently looks like the top backup to Nolan Smith at the Jack position, after playing in 14 of Georgia’s 15 games last fall. He finished with 11 tackles, including a sack against Tennessee.

The former Carrollton High standout will continue to see extensive action on special teams. But it will not be surprising at all to see Chambliss’ defensive reps take a big jump this fall.