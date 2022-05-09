Georgia Spring Look Back: Defensive Line

Below, we'll move over to defense and take a look at the defensive line.

Today, UGASports continues its series taking a post-spring look at each position.

WHAT WE LEARNED: Jalen Carter is a bad, bad man

It seemed like each time we hit up our sources to ask what they were seeing at spring practice, Jalen Carter’s name came up. Every single time.

This probably does not come as a shock.

Even last year, when you’d ask Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis who the strongest and arguably best defensive lineman was, Carter received the nod.

The Florida native is already being talked about as a likely top-10 pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Kirby Smart has made the challenge to Carter to take his game to the next level. Carter can be dominating, and Smart does not want the young man to waste the opportunity that stands before him.

The guess here is that he’ll do just fine.

Look for Carter to terrorize opposing offensive lines. Although he won’t be asked to do any more than he was last fall, you’re apt to notice him a whole lot more.

LOOKING AHEAD: Which players will see increased roles?

There are several.

We’ll start with Zion Logue, who played in all 15 games last year in a reserve role, finishing with 11 tackles and three quarterback pressures.

Logue’s a versatile player who can line up in different spots on the defensive line and should be considered a favorite to slide into a starting role.

Others include Bill Norton, Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse, Tramel Walthour. Redshirt freshmen Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Jonathan Jefferson and Marlin Dean are also looking to take the next step.

Some talented freshmen could see the field sooner than later.

Coaches would love to see Mykel Williams ultimately slide in the spot vacated by No. 1 pick Travon Walker. Or maybe 5-star Marvin Jones Jr. slides in there.

True freshman Bean Alexander is recovering from Labrum surgery but is expected to be ready for camp. Ditto for end C.J. Madden, with Shone Washington also hoping to make an early impact.

BIGGEST SPRING CONCERN: Will the production be the same?

That’s probably an unreasonable expectation considering you’re talking about replacing three first-round picks in Walker, Davis, and Wyatt.

Nevertheless, there’s no reason this year’s core cannot still be pretty good.

We’ve already talked about Carter, who should be one of the best in the country.

One thing about defensive linemen, it sometimes takes a few years for them to blossom. We saw that with Wyatt.

It wasn’t until his junior that we saw him start to become the player who would ultimately get picked in the first round by the Green Bay Packers. The same is true to a lesser extent with Davis, who worked hard to control his weight until becoming the player he is today.

Logue, who has trimmed down considerably, is someone to keep an eye on. There’s no reason he cannot become the next version of Wyatt to make a big impact.

Stackhouse, Norton, Brinson and Walthour are three other upperclassmen who coaches feel are prepared to play more snaps.

Along with the possible impacts of several true and redshirt freshmen, there will be no shortage of potential contributors.

While the group as a whole might not seem quite as sexy as the one that produced three first-round picks, coaches like the talent they have accrued.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: What can Ingram-Dawkins do?

Ingram-Dawkins was a surprise starter for the first-team defense during G-Day, and the redshirt freshmen showed he has some good potential.

The South Carolina native lined up inside and showed a quick burst and displayed a lot of promise for position coach Tray Scott.

Ingram-Dawkins spent much of his freshmen year dealing with a knee injury but came back and actually played in the win over Charleston Southern.

During the game, he was credited with two tackles, including one for a loss. He also batted down a pass.

At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Ingram-Dawkins is extremely athletic for a young man his size, and if his spring performance is an indication, we’ll be seeing a lot more from him this fall.



