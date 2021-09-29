Robert Beal is glad he stuck it out
Two years ago, senior Georgia linebacker Robert Beal, Jr. had his name in the transfer portal before taking it out. He will tell you his college football journey at Georgia has not always followed an easy path.
There have certainly been a few potholes along the way.
Fortunately for the former four-star, the final chapter of his story appears on its way to a successful conclusion.
Not only is Norcross back on the field contributing, but he’s on pace to having the best season of his career for the No. 2 Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0).
After seeing action in all 11 games as a freshman making 15 tackles, Beal only played in 13 games combined in 2019 and 2020.
So far this fall, Beal’s back to getting more opportunities. The results are showing.
In four games, Beal has seven tackles, including a sack for a loss of 10 yards last Saturday against Vanderbilt, while serving as a backup for Jack linebacker Nolan Smith.
“I know I’ve made progress over the years,” Beal said. “But I don’t really look back at that. I just want to keep moving forward and progressing in my football career.”
Head coach Kirby Smart certainly appreciates his effort.
"Beal has grown up a lot. He's playing good football for us; we think he's done a good job. He's a kid who works really hard. He's had some injuries. He's been banged up some,” Smart said. “To think about how long he's been here, and really what he's been through, he's a tremendous kid. I'm very thankful of the growth he's made.”
It’s not just his work as a backup that Smart appreciates.
Last week at Vanderbilt, Beal helped Jaylen Johnson make a big special teams play, when they combined to knock the ball loose to give the Bulldogs back the ball.
“He's really helped our team on special teams. Think of all the reps he's taken in practice on those scout kickoff and scout punt return units. Now he's out there doing them,” Smart said. “He's helping us on third down. He's really physical. He gives us something at outside backer that some of the other guys don't give.”
Despite his recent success, Beal’s career got off to a rocky start.
In early April of 2019, Beal, along with former Bulldog and current Florida linebacker Brenton Cox, were arrested on misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge. Cox would soon transfer to Florida, while Beal was suspended for the first game of the 2019 campaign.
Beal, who also battled injuries each of the past two seasons, almost followed suit.
After playing in just six games in 2019, Beal put his name in the NCAA transfer portal in December of that year, before changing his mind several weeks later.
“I really wasn’t happy with my playing time, and I knew I could play anywhere in the country,” Beal said. “But I also knew it would be bad for me to leave Kirby, honestly. So, I talked it over with my mother, talked it over with my dad, and decided to come back.”
Smart is certainly glad he did. Georgia hosts No. 8 Arkansas (4-0, 1-0) at noon Saturday afternoon (EPSN).
Georgia’s defense is an experienced group, and Beal certainly brings that to the equation.
“It helps a lot,” Beal said. “There are a lot of veteran guys around who've seen a lot and done a lot. I think it helps us out overall. It keeps the new guys in check, too.”