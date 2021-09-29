Robert Beal is glad he stuck it out

Two years ago, senior Georgia linebacker Robert Beal, Jr. had his name in the transfer portal before taking it out. He will tell you his college football journey at Georgia has not always followed an easy path.

There have certainly been a few potholes along the way.

Fortunately for the former four-star, the final chapter of his story appears on its way to a successful conclusion.

Not only is Norcross back on the field contributing, but he’s on pace to having the best season of his career for the No. 2 Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0).

After seeing action in all 11 games as a freshman making 15 tackles, Beal only played in 13 games combined in 2019 and 2020.

So far this fall, Beal’s back to getting more opportunities. The results are showing.

In four games, Beal has seven tackles, including a sack for a loss of 10 yards last Saturday against Vanderbilt, while serving as a backup for Jack linebacker Nolan Smith.

“I know I’ve made progress over the years,” Beal said. “But I don’t really look back at that. I just want to keep moving forward and progressing in my football career.”