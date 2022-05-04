Georgia Spring Look Back: Tight Ends

We’ll continue on offense with a look back at the tight ends:

Today, UGASports continues its series taking a post-spring look at each position.

WHAT WE LEARNED: Georgia’s tight end room could be the deepest in college football?

This isn’t hyperbole.

What Brock Bowers did as a true freshman last year is still almost impossible to believe. Not only did the California native break every conceivable tight end record in Bulldogs history, but he did so in a manner many never dreamed could occur.

Think about it – 56 catches for 862 yards and 13 touchdowns. Thirteen touchdowns. That’s the most EVER for a Bulldog receiver.

But as you know, Bowers will not be a one-man show.

Darnell Washington is a monster.

A foot injury kept the 6-foot-7, 265-pounder from taking part in spring practice, but he’s expected to be ready for the start of fall camp. Washington has already shown what he can do as a powerful inline blocker, but there’s a lot more to him as a receiver as well. Look for offensive coordinator Todd Monken to exploit Washington's advantages over defenders.

After seeing what Arik Gilbert did at G-Day (two touchdown catches), we know he's another huge weapon Monken and quarterback Stetson Bennett will have at their disposal.

Freshman Oscar Delp flashed during G-Day, and there’s still Ryland Goede and Brett Seither.

With this kind of talent, it’s easy to see why position coach Todd Hartley is always smiling.

BIGGEST SPRING CONCERN: Can everybody stay healthy?

Although that’s not an overriding concern, the fact that Washington is dealing with his second foot injury in as many years does cause one to raise an eyebrow.

Washington missed the first four games before finishing the season with 10 catches for 154 yards.

As far as Bowers, his off-season shoulder surgery is not considered a concern as it was essentially just cleanup work.

Kirby Smart mentioned after the Orange Bowl that Bowers had been playing through pain, which he also did in the national championship.

Bowers will be good as new when fall camp begins.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Arik Gilbert appears ready to play a big role

Smart has been careful not to place too many expectations on Gilbert.

After all, he did not play at all after sitting out last season due to personal reasons, and according to sources, was approximately 300 pounds when he came back to school in early January.

To his credit, Gilbert has worked extremely hard since returning, but there was still a considerable mystery about him heading to G-Day.

How would he look? Is he in good enough shape?

Gilbert caught a pair of touchdown passes, and perhaps more importantly, looked like he was having fun.

There’s still work to do. Smart himself said that Gilbert still needs to improve his conditioning, but it was obvious watching Gilbert that he still has the talent that made him a five-star recruit out of Marietta High School.

LOOKING AHEAD: Will Oscar Delp make an impact?

“Flash” is a buzzword for Smart whenever he’s asked about younger players.

Adding to the pressure a lot of true freshmen feel is one of the last things you’ll see Smart do, and he’s certainly not doing that with Delp.

As one might suspect, Georgia’s depth at tight end will allow offensive coaches to ease the former four-star onto the field of play.

The guess here is he’ll receive ample opportunities.

Delp actually looked quite at home during G-Day. While he is still learning the offense, it’s obvious the Bulldogs are not afraid to play freshmen who prove they are ready.