Georgia Spring Look Back: Defensive Backs

We began with the defense Monday, and today we wrap up with the defensive backs, where some youngsters will be asked to step up

UGASports is continuing its series taking a post-spring look at each position.

WHAT WE LEARNED: Kelee Ringo seems ready to take his game to another level

After missing his freshman year coming off shoulder surgery, Ringo’s first campaign as an on-field participant turned into a season he will never forget.

His 79-yard pick-6 against Alabama will go down in Bulldog lore as one of the most iconic plays in program history.

However, as we learned during an interview with Ringo back in the spring, he’s not satisfied.

His goal is to become one of the best cornerbacks, not only in the SEC, but in the country as well. During a recent radio interview, Smart revealed that Ringo played in the SEC Championship at 220 pounds. He was obviously able to get that weight down by the Orange Bowl and followed it up with a solid spring.

Ringo broke up eight passes (second on the team) and picked off two passes, numbers that should increase as he grows more experienced.

LOOKING AHEAD: Which players will see increased roles?

Smart laments the depth in his secondary, and that’s easy to understand.

As a former starting safety, Smart knows how important it is to have as many talented players as possible if you want to compete at the highest level in the SEC.

Georgia has some talent, albeit the players are young.

At cornerback, Kamari Lassiter saw some decent action as a true freshman, and right now appears to be the favorite to open the season opposite Ringo.

However, he’ll have plenty of competition. We saw redshirt freshman Nyland Green take a good step, along with sophomore Javon Bullard. Early enrollee Daylen Everette gave a good account of himself in the spring.

True freshmen Julian Humphrey and Jaheim Singletary will arrive in a couple of weeks and will look to snag some early PT.

Moving over to safety, Christopher Smith and Dan Jackson have tons of experience, but one name looking to break into the mix is sophomore David Daniel.

Daniel was dinged up after being hit by a vehicle, but he wasn’t out for long, and in the spring, he began to really establish himself as someone to be counted in the safety role.

Early enrollee Maliki Starks could play offense if coaches so desire, but it appears the defense will be his home. In fact, his teammate Smith talked about taking Starks under his wing and being pleased with what he’s seen from the native of nearby Jefferson.

Early enrollee Jacory Thomas also set himself up for some early reps.

William Poole came on strong at the end of last year and will work at star along with Tykee Smith, who continues to recover from his torn ACL suffered last year at Auburn.

Smith’s recovery has gone according to plan. He should be completely cleared at some point this summer.

MOST UNDERRATED AT THE POSITION: William Poole making up for lost time

We didn’t really see a lot from Poole until late in the season, but he started to receive more and more responsibility the deeper the Bulldogs got into the year.

He posted a career-high five tackles in the SEC Championship, and late in the national championship against the Crimson Tide, he had four tackles and a career-best two pass breakups.

Poole’s biggest problem is he’s been stacked behind some talented players. Some even hypothesized he’d transfer.

However, that did not happen, and Poole is primed to play a key role in the second for Georgia for the first time in his career.

Poole and Tykee Smith will jockey for the starting job at safety, but both will play at lot and should hold down the position this year.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Kamari Lassiter primed for a breakout year

Lassiter wasn’t the most talked-about of Georgia’s true freshman defensive backs, but he probably made the biggest impression.

The Savannah native picked up the defense quickly and was a regular contributor in the secondary as a backup in all 15 games.

He also played extensively on special teams, finishing with 11 tackles.

That experience alone set Lassiter up to start opposite Ringo on G-Day. He’ll have to continue to prove himself in the fall, but the sophomore’s career is off to a good start, and he appears ready to take that next step.