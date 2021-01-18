Georgia Recruiting in 2022: RBs to watch
The race for the best players in the class of 2022 is already in full swing.
Last week, we dove in on the quarterbacks you need to watch in the rising senior class.
Today? It's all about those who could possibly be carrying the rock for the Bulldogs.
Here are the running backs you need to keep on your radar.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news