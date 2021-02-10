UGASports - Georgia Recruiting in 2022: OL to watch

Who's going to be charged with protecting Gunner Stockton in the Class of 2022?

Given how aggressively the Bulldogs have filled the offensive line spots in the last couple of classes, they could choose to go a bit light this class. But Kirby Smart and company have shown no real signs of backing off a loaded offensive line class thus far.

Today, we get into the trenches, where talent abounds in this particular cycle. The Bulldogs, we find, are firmly in the mix for some of the top names.

Here's who you'll need to know.