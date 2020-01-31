Replenishing the wide receiver room has been one of Georgia’s main goals when it comes to the Class of 2020. In former ELCA star Justin Robinson, the Bulldogs believe they have found a key piece. As UGASports continues to take a closer look at Georgia’s early enrollees, we’ll turn our attention to the 6-foot-4 wideout from McDonough. It was a battle with Notre Dame for the services of Robinson, one of four wide receivers to join the Bulldogs during the early signing period. He is, however, the lone early enrollee of the group, meaning he’ll be able to get a leg up on his competition with a strong spring camp.

Justin Robinson has the physicality to make a quick impact. (Rivals.com)

Justin Robinson

Hometown: McDonough Height: 6-4 Weight: 210 Rivals Ranking: Four-star performer who was ranked as the No. 189 player overall and the No. 36 wide receiver in the country.

High School Highlights

Robinson helped lead Eagles Landing Christian to a 13-1 record and the GHSA Class A-Private championship, the school’s fourth-straight title. Statistically, he totaled 903 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches during his senior season. He averaged an impressive 18.8 yards per reception, earning a spot on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association-North 2019 All-State Class-A First-Team offense. As a junior, Robinson helped lead the Eagles to a 13-1 record and the Class A-Private state title as a junior in 2018, with five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown to steer ELCA to a 44-17 win over Athens Academy in the title game. For the year, he caught 34 passes for 748 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 22.0 yards per reception.

Did you know?

Robinson was trained by former Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards, who broke the SEC record for total receiving yards (3,093) during his career in Athens.

They said it

“I feel I can bring that height and the ability to go get the ball. Those jump balls, you know. (Cortez) Hankton is basically telling me the same thing. He likes my height, and he knows I can go get the ball. That is what he likes about me.” — Justin Robinson

What to expect