Early Enrollee Spotlight: Justin Robinson
Replenishing the wide receiver room has been one of Georgia’s main goals when it comes to the Class of 2020. In former ELCA star Justin Robinson, the Bulldogs believe they have found a key piece.
As UGASports continues to take a closer look at Georgia’s early enrollees, we’ll turn our attention to the 6-foot-4 wideout from McDonough.
It was a battle with Notre Dame for the services of Robinson, one of four wide receivers to join the Bulldogs during the early signing period.
He is, however, the lone early enrollee of the group, meaning he’ll be able to get a leg up on his competition with a strong spring camp.
Justin Robinson
Hometown: McDonough
Height: 6-4
Weight: 210
Rivals Ranking: Four-star performer who was ranked as the No. 189 player overall and the No. 36 wide receiver in the country.
High School Highlights
Robinson helped lead Eagles Landing Christian to a 13-1 record and the GHSA Class A-Private championship, the school’s fourth-straight title.
Statistically, he totaled 903 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches during his senior season. He averaged an impressive 18.8 yards per reception, earning a spot on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association-North 2019 All-State Class-A First-Team offense.
As a junior, Robinson helped lead the Eagles to a 13-1 record and the Class A-Private state title as a junior in 2018, with five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown to steer ELCA to a 44-17 win over Athens Academy in the title game. For the year, he caught 34 passes for 748 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 22.0 yards per reception.
Did you know?
Robinson was trained by former Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards, who broke the SEC record for total receiving yards (3,093) during his career in Athens.
They said it
What to expect
Robinson checks a lot of the boxes that Kirby Smart loves for his receivers, and at 6-4 and 210 pounds, is physically ready to make an impact.
Blessed with strong hands, Robinson should ingratiate himself quickly, due not only to having the ability, but also the willingness to block on the perimeters.
With Todd Monken taking over as Georgia’s new offensive coordinator, every occupant of Georgia’s receiving room is starting over with a clean slate. No presumptions will be employed. This means that with a strong spring, Robinson could put himself in position to make an early impact at the position this fall.
He will definitely be one to watch.