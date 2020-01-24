Finding a quarterback for the Class of 2020 was one of the highest priorities for Georgia, and in Florida native Carson Beck, the Bulldogs hope they have found their man. Although a lot of attention has been given to the commitment of Class of 2021 five-star Brock Vandagriff, Beck, due to his status as a current early enrollee, will have ample opportunity to put his mark on the job. Although grad transfer Jamie Newman figures to be the quarterback this fall, Beck will join D’Wan Mathis, Stetson Bennett and Vandagriff for what should be a spirited competition for the starting job in 2021. There will be no time like the present to make a quick impression.

Carson Beck will look to get a jump start on the competition this spring. (Rivals.com)

Carson Beck

Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla. Height: 6-4 Weight: 225 pounds Class: Freshman 2020 Rivals Ranking: Four Star performer according to Rivals, which ranks Beck as the No. 15 pro-style quarterback.

High school highlights

As a senior, Beck led Mandarin High to a 7-4 record and completed 136 of 278 passes for 1,843 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also ran for 167 yards and six touchdowns on a team that graduated many of its players from the previous season when Mandarin won the state title in Florida’s highest classification. At The Opening last summer, Beck clocked a 4.40 20-yard shuttle as one of the fastest quarterbacks at event. His junior year, Beck earned Florida’s Mr. Football award by leading MHS to its first state title in program history and the second all-time by a Duval County public school. In the game, Beck went 25-of-36 for 329 yards and five touchdown passes, one shy of the FHSAA record in a title game. Mandarin finished the 2018 campaign 11-4 (4-0 in District 1-8A) on the way to the championship. He finished that year by completing 209 of his 356 attempts for 3,546 passing yards and 39 touchdowns.

Video

Did you know?

Beck is also a talented baseball player as a first baseman/right-handed pitcher, earning high honorable mention for the 2019 and 2018 Perfect Game Preseason Underclassmen All-American teams.

They said it

“I'm excited as can be (to have Beck). This guy has come to camps since maybe his ninth-grade year to our place. Has grown up and gotten better with each and every year. He came this summer, hung out with our guys. I can’t say enough about Carson and his family, the competitive nature that’s inside him. He’s been a winner. He won a state championship last year at Mandarin, which has probably never been done before, I think at their school. He those guys to that and did a great job.” — Kirby Smart on Beck

What to expect

Although Newman figures to be the starting quarterback, Beck will battle for No. 2, along with Stetson Bennett, and presumably D’Wan Mathis, who appears to being closer to being cleared following brain surgery last May. Beck dropped in the eyes of some after what some deemed a middling performance at The Opening, following by a senior season where his numbers did not come close to matching what he did as junior the season before. It should be noted that Mandarin High had to replace a multitude of its offensive players from its state title team of 2018. As an early enrollee, Beck will get a crash course of what it takes to be a successful college quarterback under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken in hopes of getting his career off to a favorable start with a solid effort this spring.

