On Tuesday, we continued our Early Enrollee Spotlight series by taking a look at defensive back Major Burns. Today, let’s turn our attention to Jalen Kimber. Unlike Burns, who is expected to get looks at both cornerback and safety, Kimber is destined to play the cornerback position. What will he bring to a talented Bulldog defensive backfield?

Jalen Kimber's time might not be now; but it shouldn't be long. (Rivals.com)

Jalen Kimber

Hometown: Mansfield, Texas Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Rivals Ranking: Kimber was a four-star performer, according to Rivals, with a final overall ranking at No. 209 in the nation as the 18th-best cornerback in the country.

High School Highlights

In his senior season at Timberview High, Kimberd recorded 18 tackles and six passes deflected in eight games for the Wolves, en route to his earning All-District 6-AAAAA first team defensive honors. Last summer, Kimber was selected to represent Team Savage at The Opening 2019 Finals, where he finished third in the Football Rating Championship with a SPARQ rating of 140.01, headlined by a 4.44 time in the 40-yard dash as well as a 4.02 agility shuttle, 42-foot power ball toss, and a 42-inch vertical leap. As a junior, he racked up 34 tackles (26 solo), three interceptions, and six passes defended. That year he helped lead the Wolves to the region finals of the UIL Conference AAAAA Division I playoffs, with wins over The Colony and Magnolia West, before his team fell to Highland Park, home of former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford.

What They're Saying

“I’m real excited. I’m excited to go in this spring and prove why I’m there. I want to earn a spot and just start the grind. I want to get bigger, faster, learn the playbook, and get to know all the guys so they can trust me. That way, when I do get on the field, they know I’m here.” — Jalen Kimber

What To Expect

Kimber brings spectacular athleticism to the position, as indicated by his SPARQ rating at The Opening, where he recorded that impressive score mentioned above. Head coach Kirby Smart wants the Texas native to get up to 175 pounds by the time spring practice begins. That shouldn’t be a problem, considering he’s already on campus and taking part in Scott Sinclair’s winter strength and conditioning program. Although Kimber isn’t expected to earn a starting role right out of the gate, it's really only a matter of time. Along with incoming freshman Kelee Ringo, he could ultimately make up one of the more dynamic cornerback duos in the SEC.

