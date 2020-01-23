Georgia has the reputation for being Running Back U, and the Bulldogs’ ability to recruit talented prospects like freshman Kendall Milton is one of the big reasons why. Milton is one of seven early enrollees currently on campus for Georgia, already attending classes and taking part in the team’s winter conditioning program prior to spring practice getting underway in March. In this annual series, UGASports takes an inside look at each of Georgia’s early enrollees, including how quickly we expect them to make an impact this fall.

Kendall Milton is one of seven early enrollees for Georgia. (Rivals.com)

Kendall Milton

Hometown: Clovis, California. Height: 6-1 Weight: 220 Class: Freshman 2020 Rivals Ranking: Five-star performer; ranked No. 29 nationally; No. 3 running back overall

High School Highlights

Milton enjoyed an impressive but abbreviated senior season at Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calf., rushing 124 times for 1,261 yards and 20 touchdowns. Those totals came in what basically were eight games due to a nagging quad injury and splitting carries in other contests. The five-star performer averaged 8.2 yards per rush, after a junior campaign that saw him rush 174 times for 1,337 yards and 27 scores. Milton was even better as a sophomore, rushing 175 times for 1,514 yards (8.7 yards per carry) and 23 scores.

Did you know?

Milton’s older brother Ka’Lonn played 18 games in two seasons at defensive back at Fresno State, finishing his career with 41 tackles and nine pass breakups. He’s also a nephew to Kevin Hardy, a former Butkus Award winner at Illinois and the No. 2 pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.

They said it

“There’s an opportunity there. You’re always exploring those options. We felt like Kendall comes from a really strong family. (Georgia running backs coach) Dell (McGee) formed a great relationship with their family, and they really liked what Georgia had to offer.” — Kirby Smart on Kendall Milton

"I don’t want to be one of those dudes riding the bench 'til junior year and then having a last year. I want to come on, make an immediate impact, and get to the league in three years. Athens is a good opportunity.” — Kendall Milton to Jake Reuse of UGASports

What to expect