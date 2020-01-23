Early Enrollee Spotlight: Kendall Milton
Georgia has the reputation for being Running Back U, and the Bulldogs’ ability to recruit talented prospects like freshman Kendall Milton is one of the big reasons why.
Milton is one of seven early enrollees currently on campus for Georgia, already attending classes and taking part in the team’s winter conditioning program prior to spring practice getting underway in March.
In this annual series, UGASports takes an inside look at each of Georgia’s early enrollees, including how quickly we expect them to make an impact this fall.
Kendall Milton
Hometown: Clovis, California.
Height: 6-1
Weight: 220
Class: Freshman
2020 Rivals Ranking: Five-star performer; ranked No. 29 nationally; No. 3 running back overall
High School Highlights
Milton enjoyed an impressive but abbreviated senior season at Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calf., rushing 124 times for 1,261 yards and 20 touchdowns. Those totals came in what basically were eight games due to a nagging quad injury and splitting carries in other contests.
The five-star performer averaged 8.2 yards per rush, after a junior campaign that saw him rush 174 times for 1,337 yards and 27 scores.
Milton was even better as a sophomore, rushing 175 times for 1,514 yards (8.7 yards per carry) and 23 scores.
Did you know?
Milton’s older brother Ka’Lonn played 18 games in two seasons at defensive back at Fresno State, finishing his career with 41 tackles and nine pass breakups.
He’s also a nephew to Kevin Hardy, a former Butkus Award winner at Illinois and the No. 2 pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.
They said it
What to expect
Gone are the days when running backs redshirt at Georgia so look for Milton to get some looks in the Bulldog backfield.
Exactly how it plays out obviously remains to be seen.
With no D’Andre Swift, Milton will have a chance to compete for immediate playing time, but he’ll have some competition in the form of redshirt sophomore Zamir White, junior James Cook and sophomore Kenny McIntosh.
As an early enrollee, new offensive coordinator Todd Monken will get a close look at what he’s got in Milton, who came to Georgia because he felt he’d have a chance to get on the field no matter who might be standing in front of him.