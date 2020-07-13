UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Quarterfinals: Uga Bracket

DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Quarterfinals: Uga Bracket
Only eight players remain in UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament, seven of which are among the top eight seeds in their respective bracket. The remaining eight players include six offensive players (one quarterback, three running backs, one wide receiver, and one offensive lineman), and two defenders (both linebackers).
Who will advance to the final four players of the DAWG of the DECADE Tournament? It is up to you to cast your vote!
Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.
(1) A.J. Green vs. (2) Aaron Murray
A.J. GREEN – Wide Receiver (2008-2010)
Eligible for the DAWG of the DECADE Tournament because he played at least one season from 2010 to 2019, Green has taken down Riley Ridley, Richard LeCounte, and Rodrigo Blankenship thus far. How will he fare against his primary quarterback for the 2010 season? The results are up to you.
—166 Career receptions (4th most in school history)
—2,619 Career yards receiving (3rd most in school history)
—23 Career TD receptions (2nd most in school history)
—1 of 2 Georgia players with three 50+ reception seasons
—4th Overall Pick in 2011 NFL Draft
AARON MURRAY – Quarterback (2010-2013)
Statistically, Murray is likely the greatest quarterback in Georgia football history—but is that enough for him to advance? So far in the tournament, he has won each of his three matchups with over 90 percent of the vote. Facing the bracket’s top seed in Green, does Murray have what it takes to take down his one-time Bulldog teammate?
—921 Career completions (most in SEC history)
—13,166 Career yards passing (most in SEC history)
—3,893 yards passing in 2012 (most in school history)
—121 Career TD passes (most in SEC history)
—36 TD passes in 2012 (most in school history)