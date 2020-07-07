UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Quarterfinals: ARCH Bracket

DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Quarterfinals: ARCH Bracket
Only eight players remain in UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament, seven of which are among the top eight seeds in their respective bracket. The remaining eight players include six offensive players (one quarterback, three running backs, one wide receiver, and one offensive lineman), and two defenders (both linebackers).
Who will advance to the final four players of the DAWG of the DECADE Tournament? It is up to you to cast your vote!
Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.
(1) Todd Gurley vs. (3) Sony Michel
TODD GURLEY – Running Back (2012-2014)
Gurley has reached the tournament's quarterfinals with ease, so far winning each of his first three matchups with over 90 percent of the final vote. This time around, he faces a fellow running back and teammate in Michel.
—3,285 Career Yards Rushing (4th in school history)
—109.5 Career Rush Yards per Game (2nd in school history)
—36 Career TD Rushes (T-3rd in school history)
—44 Career Touchdowns (36 Rush, 6 Rec., 2 Kickoff)
—10th Overall Pick in 2015 NFL Draft
SONY MICHEL – Running Back (2014-2017)
Michel dominated two big men in the tournament's first two rounds in Trenton Thompson and Isaiah Wynn. In the third round, he took down the bracket’s second seed in Jake Fromm. Still, can Michel topple the top seed this time?
—3,638 Career yards rushing (3rd most in school history)
—33 Career rushing TDs (T-5th most in school history)
—7.9 rush yards per attempt in 2017 (2nd highest in single season in school history)
—64 Career receptions (6 for TDs)
—75-yard TD run in 2018 Rose Bowl (longest TD rush in bowl game in school history)