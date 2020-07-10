UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Quarterfinals: Hedges Bracket

DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Quarterfinals: Hedges Bracket
Only eight players remain in UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament, seven of which are among the top eight seeds in their respective bracket. The remaining eight players include six offensive players (one quarterback, three running backs, one wide receiver, and one offensive lineman), and two defenders (both linebackers).
Who will advance to the final four players of the DAWG of the DECADE Tournament? It is up to you to cast your vote!
Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.
(1) Roquan Smith vs. (2) Jarvis Jones
ROQUAN SMITH – Linebacker (2015-2017)
Smith has dominated each of his first three matchups so far, twice capturing a whopping 98 percent of the vote and 97 percent for the third. In a battle between the two remaining defenders, Smith's matchup with Jones should be much closer.
—2017 First Team All-American
—2017 Butkus Award Winner (10th in Heisman Trophy voting)
—2017 SEC Defensive Player of the Year
—Led team in Tackles in 2016 and 2017
—8th pick overall in 2018 NFL Draft
JARVIS JONES – Linebacker (2011-2012)
Although not as much as Smith, Jones has dominated his matchups as well. Despite playing for just two seasons at Georgia, he was a terror in each of them (just ask Florida). Will Jones' sensational two-season tenure as a Bulldog be enough to upset the bracket's No. 1 seed?
—2011 and 2012 First Team All-American
—28 Career sacks (T-3rd most in school history)
—14½ sacks in 2012 (most in single season in school history)
—24½ tackles for loss in 2012 (most in single season in school history)
—17th Overall Pick in 2013 NFL Draft