UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Chapel Bell Bracket, Round of 16

DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Chapel Bell Bracket, Round of 16
We are down to just 16 players remaining in the UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament, 13 of which are among the top four seeds in their respective bracket. The remaining 16 players include nine offensive players (two quarterbacks, four running backs, one wide receiver and two offensive linemen), five defenders (three linebackers and two defensive backs), a placekicker, and an all-purpose player.
Who will advance to the next round? It is up to you to cast your vote!
Also, just a friendly reminder that the selection and overall order/seeding of the players was conducted by the UGASports staff in March, or weeks prior to the start of the tournament.
(1) Nick Chubb vs. (5) Ben Jones
NICK CHUBB – Running Back (2014-2017)
- 4,769 Career yards rushing (2nd in school history)
- 8.12 rush yards per attempt in 2015 (highest in school history for single-season)
- 44 Career rushing TDs (2nd in school history)
- 24 Career games with a TD rush (2nd in school history)
- 1 of 2 players in UGA history with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons
BEN JONES – Offensive Lineman (2008-2011)
- 2011 First Team All-American (Rivals.com, ESPN.com, Sporting News)
- 49 Career Starts (6th most in school history by a non-kicker)
- SEC Offensive Linemen of the Week twice in 2011
- 2x True Grit Award winner (after spring practice in 2009 and 2011)
- 2008 All-Freshman First Team (Collegefootballnews.com)
(2) Andrew Thomas vs. (3) D'Andre Swift
ANDREW THOMAS – Offensive Lineman (2017-2019)
- 2019 First Team All-American (Walter Camp)
- 2018 First Team All-American (SI.com)
- 2019 SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner (first UGA OL since 1998)
- First UGA offensive lineman to start first career game since 2012
- Fourth Overall Pick in 2020 NFL Draft
D’ANDRE SWIFT – Running Back (2017-2019)
- 2,885 Career yards rushing (7th most in team history)
- 6.6 Career yards per rushing attempt (highest in team history)
- Two 1,000-yard rushing seasons (1 of 5 UGA players with more than one)
- 25 Career Touchdowns (20 rushing, 5 receiving)
- Nine Career 100-yard rushing games