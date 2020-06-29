UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Uga Bracket, Round of 16

DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Uga Bracket, Round of 16
We are down to just 16 players remaining in the UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament, 13 of which are among the top four seeds in their respective bracket. The remaining 16 players include nine offensive players (two quarterbacks, four running backs, one wide receiver and two offensive linemen), five defenders (three linebackers and two defensive backs), a placekicker, and an all-purpose player.
Who will advance to the next round? It is up to you to cast your vote!
Also, just a friendly reminder that the selection and overall order/seeding of the players was conducted by the UGASports staff in March, or weeks prior to the start of the tournament.
(1) A.J. Green vs. (4) Rodrigo Blankenship
A.J. GREEN – Wide Receiver (2008-2010)
—166 Career receptions (4th most in school history)
—2,619 Career yards receiving (3rd most in school history)
—23 Career TD receptions (2nd most in school history)
—1 of 2 Georgia players with three 50+ reception seasons
—4th Overall Pick in 2011 NFL Draft
RODRIGO BLANKENSHIP – Placekicker (2016-2019)
—2019 Lou Groza Award winner (Nation’s top kicker)
—2019 First Team All-American (Walter Camp)
—440 Career points (2nd most in SEC history)
—78 Career field goals (2nd most in school history)
—200-for-200 in Career PATs
(2) Aaron Murray vs. (6) Alec Ogletree
AARON MURRAY – Quarterback (2010-2013)
—921 Career completions (most in SEC history)
—13,166 Career yards passing (most in SEC history)
—3,893 yards passing in 2012 (most in school history)
—121 Career TD passes (most in SEC history)
—36 TD passes in 2012 (most in school history)
ALEC OGLETREE – Linebacker (2010-2012)
—197 Career tackles (20 for loss)
—111 tackles in 2012 (led team)
—15 tackles vs. Georgia Tech in 2012
—11 Career games with 10+ tackles
—55-yard TD return off blocked FG in 2012 SEC Championship vs. Alabama