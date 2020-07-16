UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Quarterfinals: Chapel Bell Bracket

DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Quarterfinals: Chapel Bell Bracket
Only eight players remain in UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament, seven of which are among the top eight seeds in their respective bracket. The remaining eight players include six offensive players (one quarterback, three running backs, one wide receiver, and one offensive lineman), and two defenders (both linebackers).
Who will advance to the final four players of the DAWG of the DECADE Tournament? It is up to you to cast your vote!
Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.
(1) Nick Chubb vs. (2) Andrew Thomas
NICK CHUBB – Running Back (2014-2017)
So far in this tournament, Chubb has won all three of his matchups with percentages of at least 98 percent. This time, he faces a one-time teammate who helped him get gaudy rushing totals in his senior season. Can Chubb join Todd Gurley, Roquan Smith and Aaron Murray in becoming the fourth semifinalist? It's up to you to decide...
- 4,769 Career yards rushing (2nd in school history)
- 8.12 rush yards per attempt in 2015 (highest in school history for single-season)
- 44 Career rushing TDs (2nd in school history)
- 24 Career games with a TD rush (2nd in school history)
- 1 of 2 players in UGA history with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons
ANDREW THOMAS – Offensive Lineman (2017-2019)
Thomas is the lone lineman who has reached the quarterfinals—and rightfully so—as he is in the conversation as one of the greatest tackles in Georgia history. In this tournament, he has already defeated one running back who used to block for him (D’Andre Swift). Can he defeat another in Nick Chubb?
- 2019 First Team All-American (Walter Camp)
- 2018 First Team All-American (SI.com)
- 2019 SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner (first UGA OL since 1998)
- First UGA offensive lineman to start first career game since 2012
- Fourth Overall Pick in 2020 NFL Draft