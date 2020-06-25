UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Hedges Bracket, Round of 16

DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Hedges Bracket, Round of 16
We are down to just 16 players remaining in the UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament, 13 of which are among the top four seeds in their respective bracket. The remaining 16 players include nine offensive players (two quarterbacks, four running backs, one wide receiver and two offensive linemen), five defenders (three linebackers and two defensive backs), a placekicker, and an all-purpose player.
Who will advance to the next round? It is up to you to cast your vote!
Also, just a friendly reminder that the selection and overall order/seeding of the players was conducted by the UGASports staff in March, or weeks prior to the start of the tournament.
(1) Roquan Smith vs. (4) Mecole Hardman
ROQUAN SMITH – Linebacker (2015-2017)
—2017 First Team All-American
—2017 Butkus Award Winner (10th in Heisman Trophy voting)
—2017 SEC Defensive Player of the Year
—Led team in Tackles in 2016 and 2017
—8th pick overall in 2018 NFL Draft
MECOLE HARDMAN – All-Purpose (2016-2018)
—2018 First Team All-American (ESPN.com)
—40 Career Games (29 as Wide Receiver, 11 as Cornerback)
—14 Career Touchdowns (11 rec., 2 rushing, 1 punt return)
—2nd on team in receptions, rec. yards, and TD receptions in 2018
—15.2 Career punt return average (highest in school history)
(2) Jarvis Jones vs. (3) Bacarri Rambo
JARVIS JONES – Linebacker (2011-2012)
—2011 and 2012 First Team All-American
—28 Career sacks (T-3rd most in school history)
—14½ sacks in 2012 (most in single season in school history)
—24½ tackles for loss in 2012 (most in single season in school history)
—17th Overall Pick in 2013 NFL Draft
BACARRI RAMBO – Defensive Back (2009-2012)
—2011 First Team All-American (AP, Rivals)
—16 Career interceptions (T-most in school history)
—8 interceptions in 2011 (2nd in FBS)
—3 Career interceptions returned for Touchdowns
—6 Career forced fumbles