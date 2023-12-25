Advertisement
Daniel Harris, DeNylon Morrissette to the portal

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Georgia’s secondary took another loss Monday when freshman cornerback Daniel Harris announced on Instagram he was placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Harris becomes the 20th Bulldog to enter the portal since the current window opened on Dec. 4. He is the third Bulldog defensive back to leave the program, joining A.J. Harris, and Nyland Green. Harris remains in the portal, while Green recently committed to Purdue.

The Florida native was followed later on Monday by wide receiver DeNylon Morrissette.

Morrissette played sparingly for the Bulldogs this season. He did not catch a pass.

Harris played in five games for the Bulldogs this year. He did not record any stats.

In Georgia’s Orange Bowl media guide, Harris was listed as the third-team cornerback behind Daylen Everette and Julian Humphreys.

More current corners could be on the move.

Junior Kamari Lassiter is expected to play against Florida State but will have until January 15 to apply for the NFL Draft.

Even if Lassiter stays, Humphrey, Daylen Everette, and Chris Peal would be the only other returning corners.

Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs just signed a solid class of defensive backs, including five stars Ellis Williams, KJ Bolden, Ondre Evans, and Demello Jones.

However, it’s still conceivable Georgia could reach into the portal to find additional experience.

Other Bulldogs who entered the transfer portal

QB Brock Vandagriff - signed with Kentucky

WR Jackson Meeks - signed with Syracuse

OL Austin Blaske - signed with North Carolina

OLB Darris Smith - signed with Missouri

iDL Jonathan Jefferson - signed with SMU

OLB CJ Madden - signed with Purdue

K Jared Zirkel - entered name in the portal

CB Nyland Green - signed with Purdue

WR Mekhi Mews - entrered name in the portal

LB E.J. Lightsey - signed with Georgia Tech

LB Xavian Sorey - signed with Arkansas

DB Jamier MotenOL Aliou Bah - signed with Maryland

WR Logan Johnson - entered name in the transfer portal.

WR Zeed Haynes - signed with Syracuse

CB A.J. Harris - entered name in the transfer portal

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson - signed with Kentucky

OLB Marvin Jones Jr. - signed with Florida State

OL Joshua Miller - signed with Syracuse

CB Daniel Harris - entered name in the portal

WR DeNylon Morrissette

