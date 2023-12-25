Daniel Harris, DeNylon Morrissette to the portal
Georgia’s secondary took another loss Monday when freshman cornerback Daniel Harris announced on Instagram he was placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Harris becomes the 20th Bulldog to enter the portal since the current window opened on Dec. 4. He is the third Bulldog defensive back to leave the program, joining A.J. Harris, and Nyland Green. Harris remains in the portal, while Green recently committed to Purdue.
The Florida native was followed later on Monday by wide receiver DeNylon Morrissette.
Morrissette played sparingly for the Bulldogs this season. He did not catch a pass.
Harris played in five games for the Bulldogs this year. He did not record any stats.
In Georgia’s Orange Bowl media guide, Harris was listed as the third-team cornerback behind Daylen Everette and Julian Humphreys.
More current corners could be on the move.
Junior Kamari Lassiter is expected to play against Florida State but will have until January 15 to apply for the NFL Draft.
Even if Lassiter stays, Humphrey, Daylen Everette, and Chris Peal would be the only other returning corners.
Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs just signed a solid class of defensive backs, including five stars Ellis Williams, KJ Bolden, Ondre Evans, and Demello Jones.
However, it’s still conceivable Georgia could reach into the portal to find additional experience.
Other Bulldogs who entered the transfer portal
QB Brock Vandagriff - signed with Kentucky
WR Jackson Meeks - signed with Syracuse
OL Austin Blaske - signed with North Carolina
OLB Darris Smith - signed with Missouri
iDL Jonathan Jefferson - signed with SMU
OLB CJ Madden - signed with Purdue
K Jared Zirkel - entered name in the portal
CB Nyland Green - signed with Purdue
WR Mekhi Mews - entrered name in the portal
LB E.J. Lightsey - signed with Georgia Tech
LB Xavian Sorey - signed with Arkansas
DB Jamier MotenOL Aliou Bah - signed with Maryland
WR Logan Johnson - entered name in the transfer portal.
WR Zeed Haynes - signed with Syracuse
CB A.J. Harris - entered name in the transfer portal
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson - signed with Kentucky
OLB Marvin Jones Jr. - signed with Florida State
OL Joshua Miller - signed with Syracuse
CB Daniel Harris - entered name in the portal
WR DeNylon Morrissette