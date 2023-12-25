Georgia’s secondary took another loss Monday when freshman cornerback Daniel Harris announced on Instagram he was placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Harris becomes the 20th Bulldog to enter the portal since the current window opened on Dec. 4. He is the third Bulldog defensive back to leave the program, joining A.J. Harris, and Nyland Green. Harris remains in the portal, while Green recently committed to Purdue.

The Florida native was followed later on Monday by wide receiver DeNylon Morrissette.

Morrissette played sparingly for the Bulldogs this season. He did not catch a pass.