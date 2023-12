The official opening of the transfer portal has already brought plenty of movement for Georgia. Multiple Bulldogs have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. UGASports will be tracking the departures and updating this story as more transfers are confirmed.

Georgia players in transfer portal Name Position Darris Smith Outside Linebacker Jonathan Jefferson Defensive Line Brock Vandagriff Quarterback CJ Madden Outside Linebacker Jackson Meeks Wide Receiver Austin Blaske Offensive Line

Advertisement

Defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson was the first to enter the portal on Monday. He played in seven games in 2023, registering one tackle. Outside linebacker Darris Smith also officially entered the portal. That move had been reported in recent weeks. Backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff also entered his name into the portal. He appeared in eight games in 2023 as Georgia's primary backup quarterback.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+MivCfjIrwn4yKIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zMHZx cURSazcxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vczB2cXFEUms3MTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBCcm9jayDwn4yKIChAQnJvY2tWYW5kYWdyaWZmKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jyb2NrVmFuZGFncmlmZi9zdGF0dXMvMTcz MTc0NTE2NjM3NjI0NzcyOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

CJ Madden will also be entering the portal after appearing in eight total games over two seasons at Georgia. Receiver Jackson Meeks is going portaling after being utilized mostly as a special teams weapon during his Georgia career.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgVUdB4p2k77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9mOVVNam1GYkphIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZjlVTWptRmJKYTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDigKJKYWNr4oCiIChAXzdKTUVFS1MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vXzdKTUVFS1Mvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzE3NTE5OTY5 Mzg0NjUzMDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Offensive lineman Austin Blaske is entering the portal. The versatile lineman can play multiple positions along the offensive front. Blaske appeared in three games in 2023 as he battled injuries.