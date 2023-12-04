Georgia's quarterback room is getting a little less crowded.

UGASports has confirmed that Bulldog quarterback Brock Vandagriff intends to enter his name in the transfer portal. On3 first reported the news.

Vandagriff himself confirmed the news via Twitter.

Vandagriff is the third Georgia player to enter the portal, following outside linebacker Darris Smith and defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson.

Vandagriff came to Georgia as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2021. The Bogart native chose the Bulldogs after once being committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma.

The 2021 and 2022 seasons saw Vandagriff sit behind names such as JT Daniels, Stetson Bennett, and Carson Beck on the depth chart. He appeared in five games over those first two years in Athens.

As Georgia's top backup in 2023, Vandagriff appeared in eight games. He completed 12-of-21 passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Beck has yet to decide on whether or not he will be returning to Georgia in 2024. The Bulldogs also have Gunner Stockton currently in the room, along with incoming freshmen Dylan Raiola and Ryan Puglisi.