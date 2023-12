Monday morning, backup defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson announced on X that he was leaving UGA.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is open for business and Georgia already has one player taking advantage of the opportunity.

Jefferson saw limited action over the past year, playing in just seven games, and making just one tackle.

His news comes less than 24 hours after Kirby Smart told reporters on a Zoom call to preview the Orange Bowl that he expected the Bulldogs to have players announce their intentions to transfer over the coming days.

The current NCAA Transfer Portal window is open for the next 30 days.

Last year, 15 Bulldogs placed their name in the portal before moving on to other schools.